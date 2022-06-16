Russian gas flows to Europe fall further amid diplomatic tussle

A train moves past oil tanks of the NNK-Primornefteproduct petroleum depot in the port of Vladivostok
Nina Chestney
·3 min read

By Nina Chestney

LONDON (Reuters) -Russian gas supply to Europe fell further on Thursday, sparking concerns about refilling storage for winter and igniting a diplomatic tussle as Russian supplier Gazprom blamed Western sanctions for hampering maintenance work.

The drop in supply comes as the leaders of Germany, Italy and France visit Ukraine under pressure to provide Kyiv more weapons for its war with Russia and back its bid to join the European Union.

On Thursday, Gazprom announced a second cut to supply in as many days along the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, slashing flows to just 40% of capacity.

Germany's economy minister said the move was aimed at sowing uncertainty and pushing up energy prices.

Dutch wholesale gas prices, the European benchmark, jumped by up to 25% on Thursday morning.

Gazprom blamed the cuts on delayed delivery of Siemens Energy equipment undergoing maintenance in Canada. Germany's energy regulator rejected that explanation.

REPLACING MISSING VOLUMES

Uniper, Germany’s biggest importer of Russian gas, said deliveries from Russia were down a quarter from agreed volumes, but said it was able to procure the missing volumes from other sources.

Gas flows to Italy were also down and Czech power utility CEZ said it had observed a similar cut to its Russian gas supply but was replacing the missing volumes from other sources.

Austrian energy firm OMV also said Gazprom had informed it of a reduction in gas deliveries.

The cuts come as Nord Stream 1 is set to undergo annual maintenance on July 11-21 when supply will be cut off completely.

They also come as the continent looks to fill storage for winter while pledging to reduce its reliance on Russian gas in the future.

Gazprom cutting supply to Germany is a warning signal that could cause problems for Europe's biggest economy this winter, the head of the country's energy regulator told a newspaper on Thursday.

"It would significantly worsen our situation," Klaus Mueller told the Rheinische Post daily.

"We could perhaps get through the summer as the heating season is over. But it is imperative that we fill the storage facilities to get through the winter."

UK DEAL

Meanwhile, Britain's Centrica has signed an agreement with Norway's Equinor for additional gas supplies to the United Kingdom during the next three winters.

Britain does not depend on Russian gas imports, making it less vulnerable to the current supply shock, and can export gas to Europe via pipelines.

In addition to concerns over Nord Stream flows, liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply is set to tighten in the coming months.

Damage from a fire last week at a U.S. LNG export plant in Texas, operated by Freeport LNG, will keep it fully offline until September with only partial operation through the year-end.

The facility accounts for about 20% of U.S. LNG exports and has been a major supplier to European buyers seeking alternatives to Russian gas.

"There is risk of further delay, in our view, as plant restart is subject to regulatory approval and there are two ongoing investigations on the cause of the LNG leak and resulting excess emissions of various pollutants, which may require stringent safety assessments," analysts at investment bank Jefferies said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich in Vienna, Jan Lopatka in Prague, Madelaine Chambers in Berlin, Nina Chestney in London; writing by Nina Chestney; editing by Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin’s Economic Team Puts on a Brave Face at Shrunken Forum

    (Bloomberg) -- Top officials told the Kremlin’s annual economic showcase that Russia’s bearing up better under sanctions than initially feared, touting a new model focused on domestic production as the country faces unprecedented international isolation over its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWor

  • Scholz, Macron, Draghi Visit Ukraine in Midst of Energy Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, just as Russia provokes an energy crisis by curbing gas supplies to Europe. Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Centr

  • Swiss shoppers vote to keep Migros founder's alcohol ban

    Members of Swiss cooperative supermarket chain Migros have voted by a clear majority to uphold the ban on alcohol sales its health-conscious founder adopted when he set up the business in the 1920s. The alcohol ban was instituted in 1928, three years after the chain's founder Gottlieb Duttweiler began his pioneering retail work by sending out five trucks with just six basic items to sell direct to households from one village to the next. Duttweiler, who was concerned about the well-being of his customers, banned both alcohol and tobacco sales from the stores that emerged from his initial truck business.

  • Swiss National Bank ready for more rate hikes after shock move

    BERN (Reuters) -The Swiss National Bank raised its policy interest rate for the first time in 15 years in a surprise move on Thursday and said it was ready to hike further, joining other central banks in tightening monetary policy to fight resurgent inflation. Nearly all the economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep rates steady. It was the first increase by the SNB since September 2007, and followed a 0.75% rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday.

  • VinFast parts ways with four top executives as it readies expansion

    Four senior executives at Vietnam's VinFast have left the electric vehicle startup as it prepares to launch its first overseas model and roll out a network of showrooms in the United States and Europe, the company said. The executives who have left are Emmanuel Bret, deputy chief executive officer for global sales; Franck Euvrard, deputy CEO for product development; Hong Bae, deputy CEO for vehicle technology development and Bruno Tavares, who had been chief finance officer, the company said. A spokesman for VinFast, a unit of conglomerate Vingroup, said it had "ended labour contracts" with the four with their consent.

  • NFL Insider reacts to arrival of Mekhi Becton at Jets mini camp | Jets Mini Camp

    SNY Jets Reporter Jeane Coakley and SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano discuss Mekhi Becton's long-awaited arrival at Jets mini camp

  • Toshiba, Sony lose court fight against EU cartel fine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Toshiba, Sony and Samsung Electronics on Thursday lost their court fight against an EU cartel fine levied seven years ago for colluding in procurement tenders for optical disc drives. The European Commission in 2015 fined five companies 116 million euros ($120.5 million), with the biggest fine of 41.3 million euros going to Toshiba Samsung Storage Technology, a joint venture of Toshiba and Samsung Electronics. Hitachi-LG Data Storage was fined 37 million euros.

  • China Brokerage Slides After Market-Beating Rally Spurs Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top-performing stock fell Thursday after the firm, Everbright Securities Co., warned investors there’s little change in the company’s business environment to trigger the rally.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsStocks Jump as Powell Soothes Wall Street’s Nerves: Markets WrapFed Hikes 75 Basis Points; Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in JulyWorld’s Central Banks Got It Wrong, and Economies Pay the PriceAmericans Are Building V

  • Ferrari promises 'even more unique' electric cars

    Luxury sportscar maker Ferrari will always produce one car less than wealthy customers want to preserve its uniqueness as it shifts to electric models, Chief Executive Benedetto Vigna said on Thursday as he unveiled the company's new business plan. Vigna confirmed the carmaker's plans to launch its first electric model in 2025. "Everything we do will always focus on being distinctively Ferrari," company chairman John Elkann said in opening remarks.

  • Ex-Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will join White House

    President Biden has announced the appointment of former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms as a top adviser. Bottoms will become director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, succeeding former Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Jump as Russia Cuts Supplies Again

    Europe’s options for filling its natural-gas stores to avoid a winter energy crisis are narrowing as flows from Russia decrease and U.S. shipments are poised to stall, sending gas prices higher.

  • Commentary: Saudi-backed LIV Golf might be repugnant, but its bottomless billions terrify PGA Tour

    Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and others couldn't resist the staggering paydays promised by the LIV Golf series, and the PGA Tour takes the threat seriously.

  • Ford Makes a Misstep in Its Race Against Tesla

    Ford doesn't want to see setbacks in its race against Tesla . Ford, aware of this sharp competitive approach, has so far managed to execute its plans well. It aims to produce 2 million electric vehicles a year by the end of 2026 while strengthening the company's gasoline-car lines.

  • Russia Cuts Gas Deliveries to German Energy Giant Uniper by 25%

    (Bloomberg) -- German energy giant Uniper SE said it had received 25% less gas than contracted from Russia after Moscow curbed supplies via its biggest pipeline to Europe.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: M

  • Russia Steps Up Energy Wars With Gas Cuts to Europe’s Top Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia stepped up the use of energy as a weapon by further cutting natural gas shipments via its biggest pipeline to Europe, prompting Germany to accuse the Kremlin of trying to drive up prices.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More Optimistic’ Despite Troubled US EconomyStocks’ Pandemi

  • N.Korea faces infectious disease outbreak amid COVID battle

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea reported an outbreak of an unidentified intestinal epidemic in a farming region on Thursday, putting further strain on the isolated country as it battles chronic food shortages and a wave of COVID-19 infections. Leader Kim Jong Un sent medicines to the western port city of Haeju on Wednesday to help patients suffering from the "acute enteric epidemic", state news agency KCNA said, without giving the number affected, or identifying the disease. The term enteric refers to the gastrointestinal tract.

  • Analysis-Ukrainian dreams of retaking Kherson hinge on Western weapons

    For the Ukrainian soldiers fighting to retake ground in the wheat fields and empty villages northwest of the city of Kherson, the liberation of one of Ukraine's most strategically important Black Sea cities feels tantalisingly close. "We could be in Kherson in 15 minutes!" said Sergiy, a Ukrainian army officer in trenches along the deserted motorway between the city of Mykolaiv and Kherson. But military analysts said that a serious attempt to take the final 30-or-so kilometres of Black Sea steppe as part of a major counteroffensive will be difficult without a huge injection of arms and personnel.

  • Ukraine war: Severely depleted battalions on foot now fighting for Severodonetsk

    Exclusive: US fighters ‘captured’ by Russian forces in Ukraine ‘Drugged’ separatists thrown into line of fire as ‘cannon fodder’ Putin cuts gas exports to Europe in 'political' move over sanctions Zelensky makes fresh security demands as leaders descend on Kyiv Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • Top 10 Highest-Paid Golfers to Add U.S. Open Bump Over LIV Windfall

    The best golfers in the world are in Massachusetts this week for the 122nd U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline. The historic club hosted the 1913 Open, immortalized in print and film by The Greatest Game Ever Played, while the 2022 version will instead be “The Most Awkward Game Ever Played,” as some […]

  • Former federal Judge Luttig has stark message for Jan. 6 committee

    Luttig, who advised Pence on his role in affirming the 2020 presidential election, will tell the panel that Trump's efforts to thwart the election meant "America's democracy was almost stolen from her."