Journalists have recently uncovered a startling investigation into a Russian FSB general who failed to execute the Kremlin’s plans for preparing an invasion of Ukraine.

General Vladimir Petrovsky, the head of the Ninth Department of the Department of Operational Information (DOI) within Russia’s FSB, accumulated a multimillion-dollar real estate portfolio, despite his intelligence agency’s significant setbacks in the full-scale conflict against Ukraine. These revelations were detailed in an investigative report by The Insider, published on Oct. 12.

The Ninth Department’s primary responsibility was the recruitment of Ukrainian politicians and the formation of a “fifth column” intended to support the Kremlin regime during Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. However, following the events of Feb. 24, it became evident that the FSB’s elaborate plans had fallen apart.

The anticipated fragmentation among Ukraine’s elite did not materialize, President Zelenskyy’s popularity surged to unprecedented levels, and politicians associated with the now-banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform — For Life (OPFL) political party either fled or dramatically altered their previous pro-Russian rhetoric, as outlined in the report.

Despite his department’s failure, General Petrovsky continues to live a life of opulence, even owning a business jet once owned by Ukrainian oligarch Serhiy Kurchenko, who later aligned himself with the aggressor country.

Petrovsky’s eldest son, Dmitry, has been found to order deliveries to a 148 sq. m business-class apartment in Moscow, worth about 50 million rubles (USD $517,000). He also possesses a 75.2 sq. m. apartment in Moscow.

Petrovsky’s younger son, Valery, and his spouse reside in a 93 sq. m apartment in Moscow’s Michurinsky residential complex, registered under the name of Vladimir Gryniuk. Notably, Gryniuk hails from Selydove in Donetsk Oblast and holds a Russian passport. In February 2023, he became a co-owner of a company involved in a “business” dealing with the mineral kaolin in occupied Donbas. This business venture is overseen by the FSB, reported The Insider.

Petrovsky’s mother is the nominal owner of three apartments in Krasnodar, with two of them having a combined area of 104 sq. m., both of which were sold in 2021. She also possesses an older apartment and 59 hectares of land in the same location.

Petrovsky’s mother-in-law is the registered owner of a 286 sq. m house in Krasnodar, as well as two houses with an area of 159 sq. m in the village of Tenginka in the Tuapsinsky District. Another apartment in Krasnodar Krai is registered to Petrovsky’s brother, Sergei Petrovsky.

Petrovsky has also acquired an apartment in the occupied city of Yalta, just a 15-minute walk from the beach in the Nikitsky Palace residential complex. It is valued at around 15 million rubles ($155,000). Notably, the apartment is registered in the names of Ukrainian individuals from the occupied territories, namely Denys Mozhovyi and Denys Kurenets.

Adding to the list of properties, the Petrovsky family also owns a suburban estate in the Moscow region, valued at up to 100 million rubles ($1 million). This property is officially registered in the name of Alla Valetova, a native of Tajikistan, which is where the general was born and served. However, investigations using photographs and videos strongly suggest that the Petrovsky family uses this estate, and that the general’s wife possesses a power of attorney for property management.

The Petrovsky family owns a suburban estate in Fedotovo in Moscow Oblast, registered in the general’s name, as well as a 125 sq. m apartment in the Moscow residential complex Azovskiy-2.

The total estimated value of the real estate holdings linked to the Petrovsky family is approximately 400 million rubles ($4 million). General Petrovsky himself drives a government Range Rover, while also owning a Toyota Land Cruiser 200. His wife owns a 4.3 million ruble ($44,500) Volvo XC90, and his son drives an Audi Q7.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine