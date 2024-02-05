Russian General may face 10 to 15 years in prison for personally ordering seizure of Ukraine's Kherson Oblast

Lieutenant General Yakov Rezantsev, Commander of Russia's Southern Military District’s 49th Combined Arms Army, has been served a notice of suspicion in absentia, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) reported on Telegram on Feb. 5.

He is accused of personally ordering the seizure of Ukraine's southern Kherson Oblast Feb, 24, 2022. In particular, Rezantsev is responsible for ordering the seizure of a strategic facility in Chornobayivka “at any cost,” as well as the attacks on infrastructure facilities in the Oblast and mass repression of resistance members.

Under his orders, Russian security forces also abducted Ukrainians from the streets and cars at checkpoints.

Based on the evidence presented, Rezantsev has been charged with waging aggressive war and faces10 to 15 years in prison.

