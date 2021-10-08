  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Russian government tweeted an illustrated picture of Putin walking through a meadow with a bear on his birthday

John Haltiwanger
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vladimir Putin shirtless on a horse.
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse during his vacation outside the town of Kyzyl in Southern Siberia on August 3, 2009. Alexey Druzhinin/Getty Images

  • An official account for the Russian government tweeted an illustrated picture of Putin with a bear.

  • The picture was tweeted for Putin's 69th birthday on Thursday.

  • Putin, widely considered an authoritarian, has worked hard to cultivate a macho image.

An official Twitter account for the Russian government celebrated Vladimir Putin's birthday by tweeting an illustrated picture of the Russian president walking through a meadow with a bear.

"He inspires films, books, poems, news, even myths & legends! One of the most popular world leaders, President of Russia in 2000-2008 and since 2012 - Vladimir #Putin is celebrating his birthday today!#KeepCalm #Putin69," the tweet said.

Putin, who has been Russia's leader for two decades, turned 69 on Thursday.

As the Russian government continues to bolster Putin's image, recent reporting has put what could be an uncomfortable spotlight on him and his finances. Only days before Putin's birthday celebrations, a consortium of journalists revealed financial records suggesting a woman thought to be Putin's mistress has amassed assets worth $100 million.

The Russian president, who is widely considered an authoritarian and an enemy to democracy, has worked hard to cultivate a macho image over the years.

The Kremlin, for example, once released pictures of a shirtless Putin fishing in a Siberian lake. There's also an infamous image of Putin riding a horse while shirtless, which has inspired countless memes.

Indeed, much like other autocrats throughout history - including Soviet leader Joseph Stalin - Putin has developed a cult of personality around himself.

Armin Wolf, an Austrian reporter, in 2018 asked Putin to explain the "half-naked" photos, stating: "There are many photos of you half-naked, which is rather unusual for a head of state. These photos were not taken by paparazzi or tourists. They were published by the Kremlin. What is the story behind these photos?"

Putin responded, "You said 'half-naked' not 'naked,' thank God. When I am on vacation I see no need to hide behind the bushes, and there is nothing wrong with that."

That same year, Megyn Kelly during an interview with Putin asked, "One of the images that we see of you in the United States is without the shirt on a horse. What is that about?"

The Russian leader replied, "You know, I have seen 'photos' of me riding a bear. I have not ridden a bear yet, but there are such photos already."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gazprom Is Having a Moment. Why It May Last for a While.

    Gazprom, the Russian state-owned natural gas giant, has seen its stock rally as prices in its core European Union market soar.

  • Hearings resume in custody fight over cable car survivor

    The second hearing in a bitter custody dispute over a 6-year-old boy who survived a cable car crash in Italy that killed his immediate family ended on Friday without any final ruling, lawyers said. Eitan Biran is the lone survivor of a mountainside cable car crash in northern Italy in May that killed 14 people, including his parents and his younger brother. The child has been at the center of a custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and paternal relatives in Italy ever since his grandfather, Shmulik Peleg, spirited him away to Israel in September.

  • Trump hotel lost $70M during presidency, got help from bank

    Former President Donald Trump's company lost more than $70 million operating his Washington, D.C., hotel while in office, forcing him at one point to get a reprieve from a major bank on payments on a loan, according to documents released Friday by a House committee investigating his business. In addition to the payment delay, the Trump Organization also had to inject $27 million from other parts of its business to help the hotel, according to documents released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee said financial statements it obtained show the losses came despite an estimated $3.7 million in payments from foreign governments, business that government ethics experts say Trump should have refused because it posed conflicts of interest with his role as president.

  • Police investigate after Ukrainian lawmaker, 33, dies in taxi

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian police opened an investigation on Friday after a young lawmaker fell ill and died in a taxi in the capital Kyiv following what prosecutors said was a heart attack. However, the head of Kyiv's police said it was most likely that Anton Poliakov, 33, had died of natural causes. Poliakov belonged to the "For the Future" party, having defected from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's ruling "Servant of the People" party over policy disagreements.

  • Libya's eastern forces say plan agreed to withdraw mercenaries

    The eastern side in Libya's conflict said on Friday it had agreed with its opponents on a plan for a phased withdrawal of foreign forces and mercenaries, but gave no details or timeline for a move seen as crucial to cementing a year-old ceasefire. Mercenaries brought by the foreign powers involved in Libya, including Russia and Turkey, remain entrenched on both sides despite the ceasefire and a parallel political process aimed at resolving the decade-long crisis through elections. An eastern military official said the joint committee meeting in Geneva had agreed on a "an action plan for the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign forces in a gradual, balanced and simultaneous way".

  • Even Blatant Corruption Couldn’t Save Trump from Losing $73 Million on His D.C. Hotel

    New documents reveal how Trump hid huge financial losses, negotiated a sweetheart loan deal with Deutsche Bank, and took in millions in revenue from foreign governments

  • Iran FM says more talks needed with rival Saudi Arabia

    Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that more talks with regional archrival Saudi Arabia are needed for Tehran and Riyadh to improve ties but that negotiations so far have been heading in the right direction. The comments by Iran's top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, came on the last day of his two-day visit to Lebanon. The first direct talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia took place in early April and were credited with reducing a highly hostile public discourse between the two.

  • N.Korea's food situation appears perilous, experts say

    North Korea's food situation remains perilous according to analysts and a United Nations expert who raised doubts this week about its harvest, and there are signs that it is receiving large shipments of humanitarian aid from China. North Korea has long suffered from food insecurity, with observers saying that government mismanagement of the economy is exacerbated by international sanctions, natural disasters, and now the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted unprecedented border lockdowns there. The country typically relies on imports and aid from China to make up for poor harvests, but its strict self-imposed border lockdowns aimed at preventing a coronavirus outbreak have slowed trade to a trickle and cast doubts on its ability to overcome food shortages.

  • South China Sea: US submarine collides with unknown object

    Officials say it is unclear what the USS Connecticut collided with, and a number of sailors were hurt.

  • Natural gas markets weigh Putin's plans

    Data: FactSet; Note: Shows Dutch TTF Gas Monthly Index; Chart: Axios VisualsSky-high European natural gas prices are volatile this morning after yesterday's retreat (see chart above) that followed Russian President Vladimir Putin's comments that seemingly signaled more supply in the offing.What we're watching: What follows the statements about supply from Putin and other Russian officials, in terms of gas via existing infrastructure and the timing of final approval of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

  • Oil prices surge; U.S. crude touches high above $80 a barrel

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, up more than 4% on the week as a global energy crunch has boosted prices to their highest since 2014 and prompted China to demand increased coal production. With global energy demand growing, OPEC and allied producers have said they would stay the course of gradually bringing back production cuts, and while the U.S. government said it was monitoring energy markets, it did not announce immediate plans for actions to lower prices. U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude touched a high above $80 a barrel briefly.

  • Russia names Bellingcat investigative outlet 'foreign agent'

    Russia on Friday designated the Bellingcat investigative news outlet a "foreign agent" along with nine people who work for Russian language news outlets or non-governmental organisations. The designations, which targeted one employee of the BBC's Russian service, are the latest twist in a crackdown on media outlets that the authorities in Moscow see as hostile and foreign-backed. The foreign agent designation has Cold War-era connotations and requires designees to prominently indicate in all their content that they are "foreign agents", something which hurts advertising revenue.

  • 'Our imagination was violated': France to return African art

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that his country will return 26 African artworks — royal thrones, ceremonial altars, revered statues — to Benin later this month, part of France's long-promised plans to give back artwork taken from Africa during the colonial era. Discussions have been under way for years on returning the artworks from the 19th century Dahomey Kingdom. Macron said the 26 pieces will be given back at the end of October, “because to restitute these works to Africa is to give African young people access to their culture.”

  • ‘Dune’ Is Long. Here’s a Spoiler-Free Breakdown Before You See the Movie.

    Before you see the new "Dune," here's everything you need to know from the "Dune" book by Frank Herbert that the movie is based on.

  • Afghan mosque blast kills at least 46, challenges Taliban

    A blast went off Friday at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance. The explosion tore through a mosque in the city of Kunduz during noon prayers, the highlight of the Muslim religious week. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for what Kunduz police said may have been a suicide attack.

  • Match Highlights: UAE vs. Iran

    Highlights from the match between UAE vs. Iran

  • Nobel-winning writer Gurnah vows to keep talking migration

    Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah on Friday pledged to keep speaking out on migration and other hotly-contested issues, branding Brexit "a mistake" and European governments' policies "inhumane".

  • Iran says it aims to continue fuel product shipments to Lebanon

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Iran aims to continue sending fuel products to Lebanon in the future and hopes a bilateral agreement can be struck for that purpose, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday during a visit to Beirut. The Iran-backed Lebanese Shi'ite Hezbollah group has been coordinating Iranian fuel shipments for Lebanon since August as shortages spread amid an economic meltdown, despite U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil sales. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said the Iranian shipments constitute a breach of his country's sovereignty.

  • If You Invested $1,500 in Novavax in Early 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Coronavirus vaccine developer Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) may not have won the race to commercialize its jab first, but it's undeniably a winning stock. Up about 50% in the past 12 months, the company's rise to prominence has no doubt benefited its investors. Today, I'll be taking a look at how much an early investment in it would be worth right now -- and perhaps what lessons investors can learn.

  • European stock markets advance as energy price surge eases

    Russian president Vladimir Putin suggested that state-backed Gazprom could increase supplies to help Europe avoid a full-blown energy crisis.