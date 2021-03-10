Russian government websites down amid reported attempts to slow down Twitter

Previous attempts by the Kremlin to block Telegram, a popular messaging app, in Russia have completely failed - Valery Sharifullin/Tass
The official websites of several Russian government departments failed to load on Wednesday morning shortly after the country announced restrictions on Twitter.

Websites for the Kremlin, the main Russian government homepage and the website of the internet watchdog Roskomnadzor were all offline for several hours.

The outage came shortly after Roskomnadzor announced that it had begun slowing down Twitter in Russia, with the agency saying that all photographs and videos on the site would load more slowly for smartphone users. Half of the country’s desktop computers would also experience a slower version of Twitter.

Russia’s internet watchdog claimed the social media company had failed to remove posts depicting teenage suicide, pornography and drug use after it sent more than 28,000 takedown requests to Twitter.

Twitter appeared to be loading posts slower than usual for some users on Wednesday while the service was largely uninterrupted for others.

There was widespread speculation on social media that the introduction of a slowdown on Twitter’s services had also affected Russian government internet services. A similar issue occurred in 2018 when the country attempted to slow traffic for the messaging app Telegram.

The Kremlin failed to block Telegram, which has worked to bypass the restrictions, and ultimately backed down.

The action against Twitter came one day after the Russian government announced lawsuits against Twitter, Google, Facebook, TikTok and Telegram, alleging that the sites failed to remove posts encouraging children to join opposition protests that followed the jailing of Putin critic Alexei Navalny.

Anton Gorelkin, a member of the State Duma's committee on information policy, information technology and communications, said that Facebook could experience similar retaliatory measures to Twitter. Vadim Subbotin, the deputy head of Roskomnadzor, said on Wednesday that “there is a possibility” that other social media companies could see similar punishments.

Russia's Ministry for Digital Development denied any links between attempts to throttle Twitter and the outage of government websites, blaming it on an equipment issue at a state-owned Internet provider. Rostelecom, Russia’s largest internet services provider, denied that the internet outages had any link to enforcement action against Twitter.

A Twitter spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.

