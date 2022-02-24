Russian government websites — including ones for the Kremlin and the legislature — went dark after cyberattacks target Ukraine

A night view of Kyiv as the Kyiv mayor declared a curfew from 10pm to 7am on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images

Multiple Russian government websites reportedly went down on Thursday after the country launched an attack on Ukraine.

NetBlocks, which tracks disruptions and shutdowns, confirmed on Twitter that multiple sites went offline shortly after 8:45 p.m. local time in Moscow.

The Kremlin's website and that of the Russian Federal Assembly's lower house — or State Duma — were both down for at least 15 minutes. As of 9 p.m. local time, the State Duma website was since restored.

Shortly after 9:10 p.m. local time, the Kremlin's website was also back online.

This comes after one day after a suspected cyberattack shut down a handful of Ukraine's government websites.

Among those impacted were the sites of Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Cabinet of Ministers, and Parliament.

Read the original article on Business Insider