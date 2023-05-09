Russian guerrillas destroy Su-24 aircraft at aviation plant in Novosibirsk — video report

Representatives of the Legion of Freedom of Russia claim that the Su-24 burned down in Novosibirsk

The guerrillas said they had set the aircraft on fire on May 8 at the Sukhoi Superjet Company's aviation plant in Novosibirsk, in the south of Siberia, the message reads.

"As we were informed, the plane was successfully burnt out. It will no longer need repairs," they said," captions to the video read.

The guerrillas burned the combat plane in order to demonstrate that "this war (of Russian against Ukraine) must be ended," the legion said.

"You can't fight for peace by killing children and women in a neighboring country. The Kremlin has indeed ‘managed to repeat’ the crimes of the Nazi regime against humanity, and everyone involved will be held accountable for it in court," the legion said.

Meanwhile, at a military parade held in the center of Moscow on May 9, Putin gave a speech in which he again blamed the West and Ukraine for his own regime’s war and invasion.

The parade reflected the failures and huge losses of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine – there was only one tank on display, and it was a museum piece Soviet T-34 tank from the times of the Second World War, almost 80 years ago.

The T-34 was designed in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

