The Republican National Committee said a third-party Microsoft IT contractor was breached in cyber attack last week, but no GOP data stolen

The Republican National Committee said a third-party Microsoft IT contractor was breached in cyber attack last week, but no GOP data stolen
Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
rnc
Signs for the 2020 Republican National Convention outside of the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 22, 2020. Logan Cyrus/AFP via Getty Images

  • Russian hackers breached Synnex, a third-party IT contractor that works with Microsoft accounts, last week.

  • The attack took place around the same time a major ransomware attack was executed by a Russian-linked criminal group.

  • Bloomberg News reported the hackers belonged to a group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Russian government hackers breached Synnex, a third-party IT contractor that works with Microsoft last week, around the same time a major ransomware attack was tied to a Russian-linked criminal group.

Bloomberg News reported that hackers breached the Republican National Committee's computer systems, but an RNC spokesperson denied that allegation to Insider, saying the group's team worked with Microsoft to immediately confirm that no RNC data was accessed in the Synnex breach.

Two people familiar with the incident told the outlet that the hackers are part of a group known as APT 29 or Cozy Bear, which has been linked to Russia's foreign intelligence service. The hackers were previously accused of breaching the Democratic National Convention in 2016 and infiltrating nine US government agencies during a supply-chair cyberattack that was disclosed in December, Bloomberg reported.

The breach comes less than a month after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin about cyberattacks at a June 16 summit.

A representative for the Russian Embassy in Washington, DC, did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters confirmed to Insider that no RNC data was accessed in the breach.

"Over the weekend, we were informed that Synnex, a third party provider, had been breached. We immediately blocked all access from Synnex accounts to our cloud environment," Walters said. "Our team worked with Microsoft to conduct a review of our systems and after a thorough investigation, no RNC data was accessed. We will continue to work with Microsoft, as well as federal law enforcement officials on this matter."

The IT corporation, Synnex, said it was aware of a "few instances where outside actors have attempted to gain access, through Synnex, to customer applications within the Microsoft cloud environment," in a press release.

A representative for Synnex did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Michael Urban, president of worldwide technology solutions distribution at Synnex told Bloomberg the company was unable to provide specifics while it conducts a full review.

It was unclear if the Synnex breach was in any way tied to the ransomware attacks that took place around the same time, which targeted 200 American businesses using vulnerabilities in Kaseya, a Miami-based IT firm.

Cybersecurity experts have tied the massive attack to Russian-based criminal ransomware-as-a-service organization, REvil, which most recently attacked meat supplier JBS.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon caretaker premier pleads for aid as crisis worsens

    Lebanon’s caretaker prime minister warned Tuesday that the country is hurtling toward a “social explosion” and appealed on the international community for assistance to prevent the demise of the nation facing multiple crises. Hassan Diab's plea came as he spoke to diplomats in Lebanon, where politicians have failed to agree on forming a new government, nearly a year after Diab’s Cabinet resigned. Diab urged friendly nations to extend assistance despite the lack of a new government, saying that linking aid to reform of a deeply corrupt system has become a “threat to the lives of Lebanese” and to the country’s stability.

  • No, Housing First is not a ‘failed’ model for homelessness, especially not in Boise

    “Telling people to get stable so they can get housed is like telling a starving person to go buy a new car and we will feed them.” │Opinion

  • Blake Lively and Amber Tamblyn Have a Mini Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Reunion

    Loved The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants with Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera and Alexis Bledel? Well, the actresses who played Bridget and Tibby reunited over July 4th weekend.

  • Op-Ed: Trump started a war on journalism. Biden has yet to end it

    A 2019 indictment of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange was chilling to advocates of a free press and democracy. Why have they fallen silent?

  • WHO recommends Roche, Sanofi drugs for COVID-19 to cut death risk

    The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended using arthritis drugs Actemra from Roche and Kevzara from Sanofi with corticosteroids for COVID-19 patients after data from some 11,000 patients showed they cut the risk of death. A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded treating severe and critical COVID patients with these so-called interleukin-6 antagonists that block inflammation "reduces the risk of death and the need for mechanical ventilation". According to the WHO analysis, the risk of dying within 28 days for patients getting one of the arthritis drugs with corticosteroids such as dexamethasone is 21%, compared with an assumed 25% risk among those who got standard care.

  • Rediscovering the African roots of Brazil's martial art capoeira

    An older form of the Brazilian dance-like martial art has been forgotten by many.

  • Column: I'm opposed to recalls. But what choice do voters have when there's one-party rule?

    The trouble with recalls is that they are driven by spite. Unfortunately, California voters don't have meaningful alternatives given the GOP dumpster fire.

  • Republican National Committee says Russian-linked hackers breached one of its contractors

    A hacker group associated with the Russian government breached the computer systems of the Republican National Committee last week in a massive ransomware attack, Bloomberg first reported.The big picture: The attack follows a separate Russia-based criminal group unleashing an attack that compromised the computer systems of at least 1,000 businesses. No connection has been established between the attacks.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're sayin

  • Israel's government fails to extend controversial citizenship law

    Israel’s new Government suffered a blow on Tuesday after it failed to extend a controversial family law which prevents Palestinians from the West Bank and Gaza who marry Israelis from being granted citizenship rights. The vote was scuppered by a member of prime minister Naftali Bennett’s own right-wing Yamina party, resulting in a 59-59 tie in the Knesset, the Israeli parliament. Israeli lawmakers had reached a compromise on Tuesday night where the law would only be extended by six months rather

  • Nancy Pelosi rips McConnell for touting stimulus aid for Kentucky: 'Vote no and take the dough'

    On the subject of state aid in the massive rescue package, McConnell said, "I didn't vote for it, but you're going to get a lot more money."

  • This former Gator could be on the hot seat in Jacksonville

    Former Gators defensive tackle Taven Bryan is in danger this offseason as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

  • China's Xi attacks calls for technology blockades

    Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday attacked calls from some in the U.S. and its allies to limit their dependency on Chinese suppliers and block the sharing of technologies. In a speech to representatives of leftist political parties in more than 100 countries, Xi said China’s ruling Communist Party has succeeded in raising the country from poverty and created a new model of development. Such experiences should be shared and no country should “obstruct the development of other countries and harm their people’s lives through political manipulation,” Xi said.

  • A well-known crime reporter in the Netherlands is in serious condition after being shot in Amsterdam

    Police say Peter R. de Vries, 64, was shot in downtown Amsterdam shortly after leaving a TV studio where he was filming a television appearance.

  • Nationals could use Anthony Rendon, but they need Stephen Strasburg too

    As much as the Nationals' lineup would benefit from Anthony Rendons bat, their rotation still needs Stephen Strasburg.

  • Japan deputy PM comment on defending Taiwan if invaded angers China

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's deputy prime minister said the country needed to defend Taiwan with the United States if the island was invaded, Kyodo news agency reported late on Monday, angering Beijing which regards Taiwan as its own territory. China has never ruled out using force to reunite Taiwan with the mainland and recent military exercises by China and Taiwan across the Straits of Taiwan have raised tensions.

  • The fitness secrets of Tour de France pros – from hot baths to avoiding toast

    Tour de France riders are some of the fittest athletes in the world. During this year’s edition of the iconic three-week race the cyclists will ride 3,417km, execute over half a million pedal revolutions, and torch up to 9,000 calories per day. As a result of their intensive training regimes, elite cyclists typically have just 5-15 per cent body fat – much lower than the average of 18-24 per cent for men and 25-31 per cent for women. To get in shape Geraint Thomas and his teammates at Ineos Gren

  • Bruce Springsteen's daughter will be competing in the Tokyo Olympics

    *Begins blasting Bruce Springsteen’s Born In The U.S.A.*

  • China wants cross-border aid and sanctions relief for Syria

    China said Tuesday it wants the U.N. Security Council to not only extend humanitarian aid deliveries to Syria from neighboring countries but to tackle the impact of Western sanctions and the need to expand deliveries across conflict lines. Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters after closed briefings to the council and a discussion among members on a draft resolution to continue cross-border deliveries that he hopes “with more diplomatic efforts we can find a solution” -- not just on cross-border aid.

  • Do the Celtics need a player like Jae Crowder?

    Former Celtic Jae Crowder finds himself in the Finals for the second straight season. Do the Celtics miss him?

  • Iran Nuclear Deal: Biden Faces Tough Choices With President-Elect Raisi

    Ebrahim Raisi’s election as Iran’s next president will pose new challenges to the Biden administration, as it looks not just to revive the nuclear deal, but to lengthen and strengthen the scope of an agreement. WSJ’s Gerald F. Seib explains. Photo illustration: Emma Scott