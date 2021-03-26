Russian hackers target German parliament again -Der Spiegel

·1 min read

March 26 (Reuters) - German security officials have detected another cyber attack on the email accounts of members of the federal parliament, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The news magazine, citing security sources, said the latest cyber attack affected seven members of the Bundestag and 31 members of regional parliaments. Most of the targets belonged to the CDU, CSU and SPD governing parties.

It is unclear whether any data has been leaked, Der Spiegel said.

The sources say the attack was likely carried out by a group called "Ghostwriter", and that the Russian military intelligence service GRU could have been behind the attacks.

In May last year, Der Spiegel reported that GRU was likely to be responsible for capturing many emails from Chancellor Angela Merkel's constituency office in a 2015 hack attack on Germany's parliament.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is involved in cyber attacks on German institutions. (Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Merkel: EU needs to increase vaccine production

    The European Union's problems with getting deliveries of coronavirus vaccines have underscored the need for the bloc to redouble its efforts to produce its own doses, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday. Speaking to Parliament ahead of an EU summit, Merkel acknowledged that the vaccination rollout in Germany has not gone as quickly as hoped. Merkel has previously urged the EU to be “very careful” with vaccine export bans.

  • Facebook caught Chinese hackers using fake personas to target Uyghurs abroad

    Facebook on Wednesday announced new actions to disrupt a network of China-based hackers leveraging the platform to compromise targets in the Uyghur community. Through fake accounts on Facebook, the hackers posed as activists, journalists and other sympathetic figures in order to send their targets to compromised websites beyond Facebook. Facebook's security and cyberespionage teams began seeing the activity in 2020 and opted to disclose the threat publicly to maximize the impact on the hacking group, which has proven sensitive to public disclosures in the past.

  • Belgium shows restored masterpiece but stolen panel rankles

    Look closely, and one panel of the brilliantly restored lower half of the Ghent Altarpiece still has old varnish, right next to the vivid coloring that has come to life again in one of the most iconic works of Western art. It seems older than the rest of the early 15th Century work, but in fact the browner panel is a copy dating to the 1940s — and a reminder of one of the greatest unsolved art crimes of all time: The 1934 theft of the Just Judges panel, painted by the Flemish Primitive Jan Van Eyck, whose works grace the world's greatest museums. “We chose to leave that patina on, precisely to show clearly to the people that this is a copy, not the real Van Eyck,” Canon Ludo Collin of Ghent’s Saint Bavo's Cathedral said ahead of the opening of a new visitor center this weekend .

  • AstraZeneca says COVID-19 vaccine 76% effective in new analysis, to seek U.S. approval

    AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine was 76% effective in a new analysis of its U.S. trial - only slightly lower than the level in an earlier report this week criticised for using outdated data. Interim data published on Monday had put the vaccine's efficacy rate at 79% but had not included more recent infections, leading to a highly unusual public rebuke from U.S health officials. The small revision to the efficacy rate will go a long way to putting the vaccine back on track for gaining U.S. emergency use authorisation - which it plans to seek in the coming weeks - and help AstraZeneca in its efforts to dispel doubts about its effectiveness and side-effects, independent experts said.

  • Montenegro was a success story in troubled Balkan region – now its democracy is in danger

    Celebrating Montenegrin independence on May 21, 2006. Diminar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesTiny Montenegro has long been different from its neighbors in the former Yugoslavia. After a decade of bloody civil wars that included ethnic cleansing and acts of genocide, Yugoslavia in the 1990s split violently along ethnic lines into six different independent republics. But Montenegro escaped the worst of the war and for years remained with Serbia – its dominant, Russian-allied neighbor – as part of the “rump Yugoslavia.” In 2006, Montenegrins voted for independence and separated from Serbia peacefully. Montenegro became a stable and inclusive democracy. It is a mountainous, postage-stamp sized country of 640,000 on the eastern Adriatic Sea. Rather than maintain the Slavic ethnic identity of Serbia, Montenegro made room for all kinds of people. It was home to Montenegrins – who are Orthodox, Muslim, Catholic and atheist – yes, but also Bosniaks, Albanians, Roman-Catholic Croats and Serbs. Montenegro also has a Jewish community. Montenegro’s post-independence leaders in the socialist party worked to build a broad civil society that recognized the many identities of its citizens. Many refugees from the Balkan wars sought safety in Montenegro. Its political system favored neither majorities nor minorities, a value system inherited from Yugoslavia. In 2017, Montenegro joined NATO, the transatlantic security alliance, against Russia’s wishes. It wants to join the European Union. Montenegro’s Balkan success story – and its very national identity – is now in danger after a right-wing coalition aligned with Serbia and Russia took power in December. A language grows and struggles A fight over the Montenegrin language is symbolic of the broader political fight playing out in Montenegro. All the former Yugoslavian republics – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Montenegro and Serbia – share a mutually intelligible language, previously called Serbo-Croatian. The differences among them are comparable to the varieties of English spoken by Americans, Australians, British and South Africans. Since Yugoslavia broke up, each new Balkan nation has used language to create a common political and cultural identity for itself, establishing each language with its distinctive style and standardizing its usage. As my research and others’ show, some were more successful in that effort than others. Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian are now well established as national languages, used in schools, the press, business and government. Montenegrin, however, remains contested. It is embraced by citizens who stand for an inclusive, multi-ethnic Montenegrin society. But those who view Montenegro as fundamentally an extension of the Serbian state consider Montenegrin merely a dialect of Serbian. According to a leader of the Serbian Orthodox Church, “Montenegrin does not exist.” Montenegro’s new coalition government seems to side with the Serbs on the language question. In March the new minister of education, science, culture and sports, Vesna Bratić – who identifies as a Serbian nationalist – threatened to close the Faculty of Montenegrin Language and Literature in the old royal capital of Cetinje and has blocked its funding since January. The institute has led efforts to standardize the Montenegrin language and foster scholarship about Montenegrin literature and culture. In a young country still forging its national identity, erasing the Montenegrin language that has bound its people together is akin to eliminating the Montenegrin identity. A nation falls apart Multi-ethnic Montenegro has so far achieved stability through a balancing act that recalled how Yugoslavian premiere Josip Broz Tito ran multi-ethnic Yugoslavia for much of the last century. Yugoslavia, founded in 1918, was dominated by Slavic-speaking Serbs, Croats and Slovenes but was home to many Hungarians and Albanians, among other non-Slavic minorities. It was also divided religiously, between Roman Catholicism – the faith of Slovenians and Croatians – and the Eastern Orthodox Christianity of Serbians, Montenegrins and Macedonians. After the Second World War, Marshal Tito and his Partisans – having driven out Nazi occupiers – led Yugoslavia under socialist rule. For four decades, Tito maintained order and quelled rivalry within Yugoslavia with an iron fist and by careful balancing of conflicting claims for cultural dominance. From the Yugoslavian capital, Belgrade, Tito promoted a one-party system and ideology fostering “brotherhood and unity” among Yugoslavia’s many disparate traditions and communities. Wartime leaders Tito, right, and Winston Churchill, in Split, Yugoslavia, in 1960. Keystone France/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images That delicate balance broke down after Tito’s death in 1980. Wars erupted in Yugoslavia along national, ethnic and religious lines. Serbian and Croatian paramilitaries seeking to carve out ethnically pure states carried out ethnic cleansing operations against their rivals in each others’ territories and elsewhere. Bosnia and Herzegovina – fragmented among Catholics, Muslims and Eastern Orthodox – witnessed the gravest atrocities. Refugees from Kosovo cross the mountains on foot to reach Montenegro in 1999. David Brauchli/Sygma via Getty Images History repeats itself Montenegro now seems to be at risk of a similar unraveling with its long-ruling Democratic Party of Socialists out of power. While rhetorically supporting Montenegro’s NATO and EU membership, Montenegro’s new political leadership is ideologically aligned with Serbia and Russia. Many Montenegrins are appalled by their young democracy’s unexpected twist of fate. They fear Serbian cultural hegemony will negate their progress in nation-building and move Montenegro away from European values – and toward Russia. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Russian President Vladimir Putin is watching the struggle over Montenegro’s future closely. Russia has traditional cultural and religious ties to Montenegro, and having Montenegro in Putin’s “portfolio” would give Russia access to a Mediterranean port. Montenegro’s ambassador to Russia meets Vladimir Putin in 2018. The two countries have longstanding ties. Alexei Druzhinin\TASS via Getty Images Some Montenegrins even worry that violent ethnic conflict could begin again anew. For them, the Balkan wars are still a fresh memory. And they’ve seen several democracies in Eastern Europe – Poland and Hungary chief among them – come under autocratic rule. The West learned the hard way 25 years ago that conflict in the former Balkans can end in tragedy. Will this history repeat itself in Montenegro?This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marc L. Greenberg, University of Kansas. Read more:Srebrenica, 25 years later: Lessons from the massacre that ended the Bosnian conflict and unmasked a genocideFrom Macedonia to America: Civics lessons from the former Yugoslavia Marc L. Greenberg has served as a volunteer expert international advisor to the Democratic Alliance of Montenegro, a political group.

  • Netanyahu falls short of a majority and may need help of Arab party to secure sixth term

    With almost 90 per cent votes counted, Netanyahu’s party unlikely to secure 61 seats needed

  • 5 Reasons Why Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Stock is Worth Buying Now

    Interactive Brokers' (IBKR) technological excellence and business-expansion initiatives bode well for growth.

  • Is American National Bank (AMNB) a Good Value Investor Stock?

    Let's see if American National Bank (AMNB) stock is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now from multiple angles.

  • What Silicon Valley could learn from China's Q&A platform Zhihu

    China's largest question and answer platform Zhihu began trading in New York at $9.5 per share at the lower end of its IPO range, valuing the company at about $5.3 billion. The aggregate offering size of Zhihu's IPO and the concurrent private placements is $772.5 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ADSs. With Zhihu's sizable flotation, some Silicon Valley executives and investors may start to pay more attention to this ten-year-old company from China that was once simply regarded as the "Quora of China."

  • Crypto boom continues as Chainalysis raises $100M, doubles valuation to over $2B

    Chainalysis, a blockchain analysis company, announced Friday it has closed on $100 million in Series D financing, doubling its valuation to over $2 billion. The round comes just four months after the company secured a $100 million Series C round at a $1 billion valuation. Paradigm led the latest funding event while existing backers Addition and Ribbit doubled down on their investment in the company.

  • Biden wants to explore keeping U.S. counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan: top lawmaker

    The Biden administration is looking to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the Taliban would allow a U.S. counter-terrorism force to remain as they confront their Islamic State foes, a top U.S. lawmaker said on Wednesday. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith's comments provided new details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s conduct of the Afghanistan peace process that he inherited from the Trump administration.

  • Fifth Third (FITB) Rises 36.8% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

    Robust fundamentals and efforts to improve credit quality, along with sound liquidity position, are likely to continue supporting Fifth Third's (FITB) price rally in the quarters ahead.

  • Abiy Ahmed: Eritrea 'will withdraw' troops from Ethiopia in Tigray conflict

    International pressure is growing on Ethiopia to end fighting that has displaced thousands.

  • Top German official warns third COVID wave could be worst yet after Easter lockdown cancelled

    Lothar Wieler warned there could be as many as 100,000 infections a day if the spread is not curbed.

  • Ford to phase out Mondeo sedan production in Europe in early 2022

    The company also reaffirmed all its passenger vehicles in Europe will be fully electric or plug-in hybrids by mid-2026 and all-electric by 2030. The move comes as Ford is investing heavily in developing connected electric vehicles, with plans to spend $22 billion in electrification through 2025. Ford also said it will build its 2.5-litre duratec hybrid engine, which powers its Kuga plug-in hybrid and other models, at its Valencia engine plant in Spain from late 2022.

  • How to use Apple Cash to send or request money through a text message on your iPhone or iPad

    You can use Apple Cash to send or receive money through iMessage on an iPhone or iPad. But first, you'll need to set up your virtual Apple Cash card.

  • Extinction: Elephants driven to the brink by poaching

    The ivory trade and habitat loss combine to push Africa's elephants closer to extinction.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country

  • Senator suggests voting on Sunday will offend God: ‘Remember the sabbath’

    Mississippi Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith responds to Chuck Schumer’s comments criticising a Georgia proposal to restrict early voting

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’