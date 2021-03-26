Russian hackers target German parliament again - Der Spiegel

·1 min read

(Reuters) - German security officials have detected another cyber attack on the email accounts of members of the federal parliament, Der Spiegel reported on Friday.

The news magazine, citing security sources, said the latest cyber attack affected seven members of the Bundestag and 31 members of regional parliaments. Most of the targets belonged to the CDU, CSU and SPD governing parties.

It is unclear whether any data has been leaked, Der Spiegel said.

The sources say the attack was likely carried out by a group called "Ghostwriter", and that the Russian military intelligence service GRU could have been behind the attacks.

In May last year, Der Spiegel reported that GRU was likely to be responsible for capturing many emails from Chancellor Angela Merkel's constituency office in a 2015 hack attack on Germany's parliament.

Russia has repeatedly denied that it is involved in cyber attacks on German institutions.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Recommended Stories

  • Legislator being investigated for Weinstein backdrop on Zoom

    A Maine legislator who appeared for Zoom meetings twice with a background that made a joking reference to convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is being investigated by the Legislature’s human resources department. The investigation will focus on whether state Rep. Bruce Bickford, a Republican from Auburn, violated the Legislature's harassment policy, Jenna Howard, spokesperson for Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, said Thursday.

  • U.S. Consumer Sentiment Climbs as Virus Restrictions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer sentiment continued to improve in late March to a one-year high as more Americans got coronavirus vaccinations and business restrictions eased in many states.The University of Michigan’s final sentiment index increased to 84.9 from a preliminary March reading of 83, according to data Friday. The median projection in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for 83.6.The gauge of current conditions rose to 93 from a February reading of 86.2, while a measure of expectations increased 9 points to 79.7. The monthly advance in the outlook was the biggest since April 2009.Consumers’ expectations for inflation over the longer term climbed to an almost six-year high.The increase in sentiment shows Americans are growing more upbeat about an economic recovery fueled by vaccinations, business reopenings and warmer weather. The passage of the latest round of federal aid is also spurring confidence.A gauge of the economic outlook over the next year jumped 25 points to a one-year high of 108 in March. Buying conditions for durable goods climbed, with the university’s gauge also advancing to a one-year high.Still, consumer confidence is well below pre-pandemic levels, signaling that pandemic-related health concerns and a slowly recovering job market are still limiting the improvement.Investors and policy makers are watching carefully for signs of inflation. Longer-term inflation expectations rose to 2.8% in March, the highest since July 2015, from 2.7% a month earlier.Consumers expect prices to rise 3.1% in the next year, compared with 3.3% in February, according to the Michigan report.The Michigan survey was conducted Feb. 24 to March 22.(Adds graphic)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 100 million doses of China Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccines supplied globally

    Two COVID-19 vaccines developed by subsidiaries of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) have hit a combined 100 million doses of supply around the world, a Sinopharm affiliate said late on Friday. Over 80 million doses of the two vaccines were administered, China National Biotec Group Company (CNBG) said on social media. Sinopharm had said it could reach an annual capacity of 1 billion doses in 2021 and aims to expand capacity to 3 billion doses per year, without specifying the timeframe for the target.

  • Shots in little arms: COVID-19 vaccine testing turns to kids

    The 9-year-old twins didn’t flinch as each received test doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine -- and then a sparkly bandage to cover the spot. “Sparkles make everything better,” declared Marisol Gerardo as she hopped off an exam table at Duke University to make way for her sister Alejandra. Researchers in the U.S. and abroad are beginning to test younger and younger kids to make sure COVID-19 vaccines are safe and work for each age.

  • Cash bail largely revoked in California

    Civil rights advocates have said cash bail biases the justice system against poor people

  • BAFTA Promises to ‘Investigate Urgently’ Racism Allegations By Diversity Program Participant

    BAFTA has said it is taking seriously the allegations of racism levelled against its Elevate scheme by actor India Eva Rae and will investigate the matter urgently. Rae, whose credits include Channel 4 series “Maxxx” and “On the Edge,” was a participant in the 2019 diversity-themed program, which included a 21-member cohort of actors from […]

  • Fifth Third (FITB) Rises 36.8% YTD: What's Driving the Stock?

    Robust fundamentals and efforts to improve credit quality, along with sound liquidity position, are likely to continue supporting Fifth Third's (FITB) price rally in the quarters ahead.

  • Vaccine shortages and spreading pandemic exacerbate tensions in Europe

    EU leaders gave lukewarm support to a plan to better control the exports of COVID-19 shots to the rest of the world, as new restrictions are looming to avoid a third wave of the pandemic.

  • At Home CEO: we're winning across all departments

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman speak with At Home Chairman & CEO Lee Bird about the company’s earnings beat, furniture industry trends and outlook.

  • Dredgers try to free ship in Suez Canal, scene of plenty of past international drama

    The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • EU turns up heat on Astrazeneca as new COVID-19 wave surges

    EU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infections surged across Europe. With inoculation programmes running far behind those of Britain and the United States, the bloc's executive warned that vaccine exports by the British-Swedish company would be blocked until it delivers the shots it promised to the EU. "We have to and want to explain to our European citizens that they get their fair share," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told a news conference after a video-conference summit of the European Union's leaders.

  • ‘Stop the Steal’ GOP lawmakers sidestep election misinformation in Big Tech hearing

    Republicans revive long-running allegations of ‘anti-conservative bias’ and ‘conservative censorship’ in congressional hearing with social media CEOs

  • Therapists share 5 things in your home office that could be adding to your stress - and how to handle them

    You can make your home office a less stressful space to work by adding light, minimizing clutter, and separating it from the space where you relax.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Parliament votes to sue EU executive unless it acts fast on rule of law in Poland, Hungary

    The European Parliament voted on Thursday to sue the European Commission unless the EU executive quickly applies new legislation that makes access to billions of EU funds conditional on respecting the rule of law. Poland and Hungary, both under formal EU investigation for breaking the rule of law, stand to lose billions of euros in EU funds when the new regulation is applied. The Commission has said it would only start acting on it once it prepares appropriate guidelines - a process that could be delayed by legal challenges to the regulation from Poland and Hungary.

  • 'No light at the end of the tunnel' - The COVID-19 battle in one French hospital

    Anesthetist Caroline Tesse cannot say whether the third wave of COVID-19 infections sweeping across France will peak in three weeks or three months. The moment a bed is freed, another gravely ill patient is wheeled in - and as the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in Britain, tightens its grip, they are arriving younger and sicker. "What's difficult is not having any light at the end of the tunnel," said Tesse, a 35-year-old mother-of-three for whom the intensity of the latest surge in coronavirus infections is taking a toll at home and in the workplace.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • Pro-Trump youth group illegally shielded donors while targeting Biden’s candidacy, watchdog says

    CREW describes Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA as ‘yet another example of dark money groups being used to hide the true sources of big political spending’

  • Photos reveal Biden’s secret press conference cheat sheets

    US president seen with pictures and names of reporters invited to White House on Thursday