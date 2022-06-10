Russian-held Ukraine region scheming to sell grain to North America - RIA

Wheat grain is pictured at a warehouse in Bashtanka
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Authorities in a part of Ukraine seized by Russia are using "cunning schemes" to avoid Western sanctions and sell grain to North America and other parts of the world, Russian state-run RIA news agency reported on Friday.

Ukraine has accused Russia of stealing grain from the territories Moscow occupied since launching what it calls a special military operation in February. The war threatens to cause severe food shortages as Russia and Ukraine account for about 29% of global wheat exports.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the administration in the southeastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine, was quoted by RIA as saying grain was also being sold to Middle Eastern and African nations.

"They are afraid of sanctions but nevertheless buy our grain with joy - of course, through intermediaries and cunning schemes," RIA quoted Rogov as telling Russian television.

Rogov said there were 1.5 million tonnes of grain in the region, RIA added. He did not say whether any of the grain had been delivered to customers.

Last week the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut said Russia had sent its ally Syria an estimated 100,000 tonnes of stolen wheat, describing the shipments as "criminal activity".

Russia and Ukraine are in a deadlock over grain exports from Ukrainian ports.

Russia has seized large parts of Ukraine's coast, blocking farm exports and driving up the cost of grain. Moscow blames the food crisis on sanctions restricting its own grain exports.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren; editing by Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jose Andres: Better system needed to distribute aid

    Chef José Andrés pleads with Congress to find a better system for humanitarian aid in Urkaine. (June 10)

  • The Car Chip Supply Shortage Is Getting Contentious

    There’s plenty of disagreement about where we are and what to expect next…

  • Russia says no agreement reached with Turkey on Ukrainian grain sale

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Thursday that no agreement had been reached to sell grain from Ukraine to Turkey - which Ukraine says Russia has stolen from it - but that work on a deal was continuing. Moscow denies stealing the grain but the United States says there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" it. Yevgeny Balitsky, a Russian-installed official in charge of Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, said this week that grain had been transported from there to Crimea, en route to the Middle East.

  • This A-10C Warthog unit wants to bring more ‘brrrrrt’ to Europe

    The Maryland Air National Guard's A-10C attack planes spent a month training with American and NATO troops in Europe.

  • Capitol riot panel blames Trump for 1/6 'attempted coup'

    House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has firmly laid blame on former President Donald Trump. In Thursday's prime-time hearing, lawmakers said the siege was no accident but an “attempted coup” and a direct result of the defeated president’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democrat from Mississippi, said the attack put America’s “constitutional democracy at risk.” The hearing showed new video and other evidence from the deadly Capitol assault. The panel also detailed the chilling backstory as Trump tried to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

  • U.S. and China likely to trade blows at Asian security meeting

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -The United States and China are expected to use Asia's top security meeting this week to trade blows over everything from Taiwan's sovereignty to the war in Ukraine, although both sides have indicated a willingness to discuss managing differences. The Shangri-La Dialogue, which attracts top-level military officials, diplomats and weapons makers from around the globe, will take place June 10-12 in Singapore, the first time the event has been held since 2019 after it was postponed twice because of COVID-19. Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will address the meeting in a virtual session on Saturday, organisers said.

  • Yellen Says Insurance Ban on Tankers Could Lock In Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said a plan to ban European and UK firms from insuring tanker shipments of Russian oil could help limit Moscow’s energy revenues as allied countries seek to curb revenues flowing to Moscow.Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenFive Key Moments From the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot H

  • China Reassures Sri Lanka After President Questions Commitment

    (Bloomberg) -- China reassured Sri Lanka that it remains committed to helping the country resolve its financial difficulties, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that Beijing appeared to be shifting its strategic focus elsewhere. Most Read from BloombergEating Two Portions of Fish Per Week Linked to Deadly Skin CancerWhy Inflation Is Hitting American Households Like Never BeforeTarget Tries to Save Itself by Putting Everything on SaleMeta Halts Development of Apple Watch Rival With Two Camer

  • NATO's eastern nations want better protection from alliance

    Nine NATO nations on the alliance's eastern flank held talks Friday in Romania ahead of a key NATO summit later this month, with some leaders urging NATO to step up protections for them in light of Russia's protracted war against Ukraine. Friday's summit in Bucharest provided a platform for NATO’s Eastern members to discuss regional security issues and forge a united voice within the 30-member security alliance. “We need to make sure that NATO is able and prepared to respond effectively and calibrated to the threats it faces,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis told reporters after Friday’s meeting.

  • US official says diplomatic push in Asia paying dividends

    The American diplomatic push aimed at countering China's increasing influence in the Asia-Pacific region appears to be paying dividends, with many nations showing a willingness to partner with the United States, a top State Department official said Friday. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press it was noteworthy that 13 nations representing 40% of the world's economy had signed on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that President Joe Biden launched in Japan at the end of May. He said that China at around the same time failed in its attempt to get a group of Pacific islands to endorse a sweeping agreement with Beijing. China had broken from its traditional approach of negotiating one-on-one with countries behind the scenes to send Foreign Minister Wang Yi on an island-hopping trip last month to try and rally 10 Pacific nations behind the agreement, which covered a broad range of areas including security and fisheries.

  • People Of Color Who Were Adopted By People From A Different Race Or Ethnicity Are Sharing The Things They Want People To Know, And It's Starting An Important Conversation

    "It’s harmful to me to hear my adoptive parents generalize people of color so harshly knowing good and well I am one."View Entire Post ›

  • Apple AirPods Pro are $74 off at Amazon today—shop this Father’s Day deal now

    Give dad the gift of amazing music any time and any place this Father's Day with the Apple AirPods Pro, on sale at Amazon for 30% off.

  • TV-loving cat demands human put on her favorite cartoon every day: ‘It’s like she understands everything’

    The senior cat is accustomed to her morning routine.

  • GOP Budget Proposal Would Return U.S. to Cold-War Footing to Counter China Threat

    To compete with China's modernizing military, including a growing nuclear arsenal, Republican House members are urging a boost in national-security funding.

  • Washington Post Fires Felicia Sonmez

    The Washington Post has fired national political reporter Felicia Sonmez after a week of public infighting at the paper sparked by the reporter’s continued criticism of her own colleagues.

  • Goodbye Golden Arches: rebranded McDonald's to reopen in Russia

    The relaunch will begin on Russia Day, a patriotic holiday celebrating the country's independence, at the same flagship location in Moscow's Pushkin Square where McDonald's first opened in Russia in January 1990. In the early 1990s, as the Soviet Union crumbled, McDonald's came to embody a thawing of Cold War tensions and was a vehicle for millions of Russians to sample American food and culture. The brand's exit is now a powerful symbol of how Russia and the West are once again turning their backs on each other.

  • Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

    Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in the Western military alliance NATO, has a history of wars with Russia, although currently the forest-covered border zone between the two countries is marked merely with signs and plastic lines for most of its 1,300-km (810-mile) length. The Finnish government has rushed to strengthen border security as it fears Russia could attempt to put pressure on Finland by sending asylum seekers to its borders - as the European Union accused Belarus of doing at the end of last year when hundreds of migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa got stuck on the Polish border.

  • Britney Spears wore an off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a thigh-high slit for her big day with Sam Asghari

    Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married on Thursday at their home in Los Angeles, California. Spears and Asghari both wore Versace.

  • U.S. active duty member in Germany is military’s first case of monkeypox

    An active-duty member of the US military based in Stuttgart, Germany has been identified as having the military’s first known case of monkeypox,

  • Illinois Marine among 5 killed in Osprey crash in California desert

    An Illinois Marine is among five killed in a military aircraft crash in Southern California earlier this week.