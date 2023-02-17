Russian hysterical over installation with Putin's corpse in Hamburg (video)

A corresponding installation was spotted in the red light district

It shows a blood-stained mannequin with Putin's face near a gravestone, at which a German tank is firing red rockets (yes, they are rockets, not what the Russian woman thought).

"I'm standing right in the center of the street," the woman, who was wandering around the red light district at night for some reason, says.

“In the very center of the city. In these obscene places, where there are only prostitutes... This is how our president is treated... Is this normal? That a human is really covered in blood, in poop, in penises. In a grave. How do you like that?”

