Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday.

Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016.

The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

Following a 2018 indictment, the FBI has offered a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest on charges of "obstruction of justice and engaging in a conspiracy to obstruct justice" related to unregistered lobbying work as a foreign agent in the US.

A recent report from US intelligence officials also assessed that Kremlin-backed figures associated with Mr Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani “met with and provided materials" to Trump officials to pursue formal investigations into then-candidate Joe Biden, hired a firm to petition US officials, and “attempted to make contact with several senior US officials” and established media figures, according to the report.

The men “helped produce a documentary that aired on a US television network in late January 2020”, according to the report.

