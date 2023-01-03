Russian invader repeats rumours about full mobilisation in Russia in new intercepted call

In a phone call that was recently recorded by Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, a Russian soldier says there are rumours of a full mobilisation in Russia and describes the Russian command instructing troops to "attack" with minimal forces.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "There are rumours, from various sources, that there will be a full mobilisation."

Details: In particular, the Russian serviceman tells his friend that according to rumours, full mobilisation is expected before or after the New Year, followed by an offensive.

He also complains that he is being sent to the front line again a week after being injured.

According to him, the Russian invaders had managed to train only one company of 30 men properly, and the rest were drinking heavily.

The Russian is also dissatisfied with the instructions given by their leaders, who call on them to dig in and then attack: "[There are] 50 soldiers in a battalion, and the general says, ‘They [the Ukrainians – ed.] will see us attacking and run away.’"

The Russian invader also said that a platoon of eight men got close to the Ukrainian positions, but they had no snipers.

