Russian invader repeats rumours about full mobilisation in Russia in new intercepted call

29
Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

In a phone call that was recently recorded by Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, a Russian soldier says there are rumours of a full mobilisation in Russia and describes the Russian command instructing troops to "attack" with minimal forces.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "There are rumours, from various sources, that there will be a full mobilisation."

Details: In particular, the Russian serviceman tells his friend that according to rumours, full mobilisation is expected before or after the New Year, followed by an offensive.

He also complains that he is being sent to the front line again a week after being injured.

According to him, the Russian invaders had managed to train only one company of 30 men properly, and the rest were drinking heavily.

The Russian is also dissatisfied with the instructions given by their leaders, who call on them to dig in and then attack: "[There are] 50 soldiers in a battalion, and the general says, ‘They [the Ukrainians – ed.] will see us attacking and run away.’"

The Russian invader also said that a platoon of eight men got close to the Ukrainian positions, but they had no snipers.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Russian medics flee from occupied Melitopol

    Russian medics are following in the wake of the collaborators and fleeing from the occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, on Telegram Quote: "The Melitopol city hospital was practically the last hospital in temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast that was still providing medical care to civilians, but it has now been almost a month since the occupiers started bringing wounded and sick soldiers there, and there is less and less space for

  • Russians marching over corpses: Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief reports on situation at front

    Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, spoke with Mark Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, on the phone for the first time this year on 3 January 2023, and reported on the situation at the front.

  • El Salvador murders plummet by over half in 2022 amid gang crackdown

    Murders in El Salvador tumbled 56.8% in 2022 amid a widespread crackdown on gang violence, the government said on Tuesday, extending a sharp drop in killings in a nation which for years had one of the world's worst murder rates. Authorities registered a total of 496 homicides last year, down from 1,147 in 2021, Defense Minister Francis Merino said. The tally does not count deaths of gang members killed in encounters with security forces, which would raise the total to 600.

  • I'm not asking your permission. Stories of three Ukrainian warriors who died before they were 21

    War doesn`t care about your social standing, money, or age. It takes both experienced warriors and very young people… 18-year-old Maksym Tkach planned to finish building the house and marry.

  • Russia loses another 500 soldiers killed and wounded near Chulanivka

    Ukrainian Defence Forces have launched an attack on the Russians near the village of Chulanivka, Kherson Oblast, with the Russians losing about 500 soldiers killed and wounded. Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 3 January Quote: "It was confirmed that units from the Defence Forces of Ukraine fired at the enemy's manpower and military equipment near the village of Chulakivka in Kherson Oblast on 31 December.

  • Trump says US is giving Ukraine too much support, as new skeptical Republicans take office and swing control of the House

    Trump echoed calls by some Republicans to reduce aid to Ukraine, with the party set to take control of the House of Representatives later today.

  • Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov urges Russians not to fear death, claiming life is "highly overrated"

    Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov has called on Russians not to be afraid of death, saying that "life is highly overrated" and death is inevitable anyway. Source: Solovyov on his programme on Rossiya 1 [a Russian state-owned television channel - ed.

  • Kreminna-Svatove highway under fire control of Armed Forces of Ukraine

    Serhiy Haidai, the head of Luhansk Oblast, has said that the Kreminna-Svatove highway is under the fire control of the Ukrainian Defenders and now the logistics of the Russian invaders have become much more complicated.

  • Kevin McCarthy House speaker vote: Here are the 19 Republicans who defected

    19 Republicans voted against Kevin McCarthy on the first ballot in the House speaker election. Here's who they are

  • DOJ Concealing Documents Related to Hunter Biden’s Foreign Business Dealings, Lawsuit Claims

    A Colorado lawyer claims the DOJ admitted to having 400 pages of 'potentially relevant' documents on Hunter and Jim Biden before backtracking.

  • An unexpected glimpse of disillusionment in Russia’s trenches

    The former frontline village of Novopetrivka, in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv oblast, offers a glimpse of the day-to-day existence for Russian soldiers.

  • Ukrainian volunteers search for fallen soldiers

    STORY: With the sounds of artillery booming in the distance, these volunteers search for the bodies of fallen soldiers in eastern Ukraine’s battlefields.The group is called "Black Tulip" and members say they're driven by a higher purpose.“When we dig up our guys, I think we’re doing a good deed," says 26-year-old volunteer Artur Simeiko. "Their parents are waiting for them at home. They shouldn’t lie in some forest, field or on the street.”There are about a hundred volunteers locating the bodies of both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers near the front line.The group declined to say how many it has found.The work is dangerous.Remains are often found with remnants of explosive weapons.Some are even booby-trapped and volunteers take precautions like lying down to avoid being hit by a potential blast.Oleksii Iukov says he has located the remains of thousands of Second World War soldiers buried in unmarked sites in the past and lost an eye when a mine detonated during his work."One never gets used to this. Whenever you dig up a boy, you live through his nightmare and the horror he went through in his last moment, when he understood that this is the end, there's no way back."Iukov says volunteers then have to break the news to the soldier’s loved ones, dashing any hope that the soldier might have been taken prisoner - or somehow still alive.But the group says it's determined to return every fallen Ukrainian from this war, all in an effort to bring difficult - but necessary - closure to their families.

  • Top Putin Propagandist Urges Russians to Embrace Death: ‘We’ll Go to Heaven’

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyAs the bodies pile up from Russia’s war against Ukraine, Kremlin mouthpiece Vladimir Solovyov is urging Russians to welcome death.“Life is highly overrated,” the propagandist said in his program on state-run TV on Monday. “Why be afraid of what is inevitable? Moreover, we’ll go to heaven. Death is the end of one earthly path and the beginning of another.”He went on to question why people would let their fear of death “influence their decisions.”“It’s only wort

  • Soldiers' widows group calls on Putin to order major mobilisation for Ukraine war

    A little known patriotic group which supports the widows of Russian soldiers has called on President Vladimir Putin to order a large-scale mobilisation of millions of men and to close the borders to ensure victory in Ukraine. Putin, Russia's 70-year-old paramount leader, is under intense pressure to deliver victory in Ukraine more than 10 months since he sent troops as part of an operation he says was intended to defend Russians in eastern Ukraine.

  • Drone advances in Ukraine could bring dawn of killer robots

    Drone advances in Ukraine have accelerated a long-anticipated technology trend that could soon bring the world's first fully autonomous fighting robots to the battlefield, inaugurating a new age of warfare. The longer the war lasts, the more likely it becomes that drones will be used to identify, select and attack targets without help from humans, according to military analysts, combatants and artificial intelligence researchers. Ukraine already has semi-autonomous attack drones and counter-drone weapons endowed with AI.

  • Poland says Germany refused talks on World War Two reparations

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Germany has rebuffed the latest push by Poland's nationalist government for vast reparations over World War Two, saying in response to a diplomatic note that the issue was closed, the foreign ministry in Warsaw said on Tuesday. A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said it had responded to a letter sent by Poland on the subject in October and did not comment on the contents of diplomatic correspondence.

  • Congress Just Gained A Rare New Member: Someone Who Worked As A Public Defender

    In a legislature awash with former prosecutors, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few members of Congress who has defended those unable to afford a lawyer.

  • Ukrainian Air Force explains why they dont shoot down Shahed UAVs flying along Dnipro

    The Russian forces most often launch Iranian-made kamikaze drones at night along the Dnipro riverbed, because this way, it is harder to detect the UAVs with radar. Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, on the air of Ukrainian Radio Details: When asked why the air defence does not shoot down UAVs moving along the Dnipro River, the Air Force spokesman noted: Quote: "Because they become less visible on radar the closer they press to the ground.

  • Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump

    Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.

  • Ukrainian New Year’s Strike on Russian Base Kills Hundreds

    While figures remain contested, Russian journalists estimate that between 200 and 600 were killed in one of the war's deadliest rocket attacks.