Russian invaders take bodies of two teenage ‘partisans’ to Melitopol, says human rights activist

Tyhran Ohanesyan and Mykyta Khanhanov, killed by Russians in Berdyansk

Russian invaders have seized the bodies of two 16-year-olds, Tyhran Ohanesyan and Mykyta Khanhanov, who were killed by Russian soldiers in the occupied town of Berdyansk.

Their bodies are now being held in the temporarily occupied town of Melitopol, Olha Reshetylova, coordinator of the Media Initiative for Human Rights, wrote on Facebook on June 30.

“Despite the fact that the farewell to Tyhran and Mykyta was planned in Berdyansk for yesterday, they have not been buried yet,” she said.

“Throughout yesterday, the families were waiting for permission from investigators to take the bodies from the morgue, but they have failed to receive it.”

The morgue was surrounded by military personnel throughout the previous day, Reshetylova said.

“Today, it became known that the bodies were allegedly taken to Melitopol for examination,” she said.

“We understand why the Russians are doing it. They’re trying to hide the traces of their crimes as it’s obvious from the nature of the injuries that a murder was committed and the boys were shot to death at point-blank range.”

Reshetylova called on the invaders to let the relatives of the children say their final goodbyes.

On June 24, the Kremlin’s puppet “governor of Zaporizhzhya Oblast,” Vladimir Rogov, announced the murder of two Ukrainian partisans by the Russian forces, calling them “terrorists.”

Human rights activists claim the boys were shot by snipers. The circumstances of the alleged battle during which they were killed are not yet clear.

Activists reported that the teenagers had been persecuted for six months before the murder.

In particular, Ohanesyan was abducted, detained, and tortured by local collaborators.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine