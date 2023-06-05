Russian invaders bring 20 trucks of wounded to school in Luhansk Oblast in just 24 hours – General Staff

Russian invaders brought 20 trucks carrying wounded to a school converted into a hospital in one of the settlements in the Svatove district of Luhansk Oblast on 3 June alone.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 5 June

Quote: "As the Russian occupying forces continue their armed aggression, they suffer losses every day. On 3 June alone, 20 trucks brought wounded invaders to school premises converted into a field hospital in one of the settlements in Svatove district of Luhansk Oblast."

Details: It has become known that a total of 200 people have reportedly been receiving medical treatment there.

In addition, on the Kupiansk front, Russia has been forced to use civilian buildings in Kharkiv Oblast as morgues, but without proper equipment.

Previously: As of 5 June 2023, Russia's overall combat losses are estimated at around 210,350 military personnel, with 410 invaders killed over the past 24 hours.

