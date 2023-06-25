"That's all, guys, Glory to Ukraine": Russian invaders kill two teenage Ukrainian partisans in Berdiansk

Russian collaborator Vladimir Rogov, who leads the occupation administration in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has announced the killing of two Ukrainian partisans.

Source: Rogov on Telegram; Berdiansk Today, an independent media resource created to cover the events in Berdiansk; Media Initiative for Human Rights and their coordinator Olga Reshetylova on Facebook; Magnolia Child Tracing Service

Details: The occupiers have claimed to have killed two teenagers, whom they call "terrorists and militants".

Quote: "Details of the shooting in Berdiansk: two pro-Ukrainian terrorists have been killed.

At about 19:00, when the population was resting with their families on the city embankment, two militants opened fire from machine guns.

As a result of the coordinated and operational actions of law enforcement agencies, the terrorists were stopped and killed."

More details: Rogov also said that one of the dead was Tihran Ohannisian, who had previously been detained for anti-Russian activities.

The Berdiansk Today Telegram channel reported that the information about the murder of Tihran is most likely true.

Updated: Human rights activists are trying to understand what really happened. According to their data, the teenagers’ cases were investigated in occupied Berdiansk, and the occupying Russian authorities decided to take the cases to court.

Investigators put pressure on the boys and their relatives.

A video appeared on social media, apparently recorded by Tyhran. He is wearing a machine gun and tactical gloves.

Ohannisian apparently reports that they had killed two Russian occupiers.

In the video, he says: "Two for sure, that's death, guys. Farewell! Glory to Ukraine!"

Reshetylova said that a few days ago, an investigator came to pick up the boys with an armed convoy, but they managed to escape.

She said that on the day before the murder, the boys had reported to the occupation police. Half an hour before the investigator called to tell the parents that the boys had been killed, Tyhran's mother talked to him.

Tyhran was calm, saying that they were walking with Mykyta and thinking about how to celebrate Mykyta's birthday. Mykyta would have turned 17 today, 25 June.

The coordinator emphasises that there are many inconsistencies in facts, time, and clothing.

Quote from Reshetylova: "The parents have not yet seen the bodies of the boys. Instead, relatives have been tortured with interrogations and searches since yesterday evening (24 June — ed.).

This gives grounds to question the main version of the Russian investigative committee about the attack on the police officers. At least the parents of Tyhran and Mykyta believe that this whole shootout and the death video were staged to kill the boys."

Background: On 24 May 2034, two teenagers, Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov, both aged around 17, were charged by the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk for allegedly preparing sabotage on the railway. They faced imprisonment for a term of 10 to 20 years.

The European Parliament adopted a resolution condemning the actions of the Russian entities that had used torture and initiated criminal proceedings against Ukrainian teenagers Tihran Ohannisian and Mykyta Khanhanov.

