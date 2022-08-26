Russian invaders destroyed two Ukrainian ships, President’s Office says

Patrol boat Sloviansk

At the same time, the office did not give the exact date of the vessels’ destruction.

Read also: Russia has lost more than 90 aircraft in Ukraine, Canadian intelligence says

Taras Chmut, the head of the Back and Alive Foundation, tweeted on Aug. 25 that both ships had been sunk by a Russian missile attack while on a mission.

He added the Russians had launched strikes from planes based in the village of Novofedorivka in the occupied Crimea. Some of the crew were saved.

Read also: Russia admits sailor conscript’s death in sinking of flagship Moskva

“They have already been avenged,” Chmut tweeted.

Several powerful blasts rocked a Russian air base near Novofedorivka in Russian-occupied Crimea on Aug. 9.

U.S. media later reported Ukraine was behind the attack, although Kyiv officially denies responsibility.

The next day, Ukraine’s General Staff announced the destruction of nine Russian planes as a result of the blasts.

Henichesk Taras Chmut/Twitter

Forbes later reported that between eight and 24 Russian aircraft were destroyed by the explosions.

At the same time, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, Russia lost a number of Russian fighters, fighter-bombers, surveillance aircraft, and ammo dumps.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine