Russian invaders in Donbas offer reward to those who report male neighbors

The occupiers are taking men to the war against Ukraine in the recently captured territories of the Luhansk region

“The reward is offered in small towns of occupied Luhansk Oblast, where there are almost no men left, but no one canceled the implementation of the forced mobilization plan,” he said.

“Relatives and neighbors demonstrate real ‘humanity’ there – they take money without hesitation.

The logic is simple – it wasn’t my husband who was taken to die, it’s not bad.”

Hayday added the Russians themselves do not want to go into an open battle, so they continue to mobilize men in the occupied territories who will be later thrown into hell.

The governor said on Aug. 18 that forced mobilization was underway in the occupied settlements as young parents were being hunted near kindergartens.

As an example, the invaders recently caught a father near a kindergarten for further mobilization, despite the fact that as a result there was no one there to pick up a child in the evening.

The Russian army is trying to replenish its ranks, which have been seriously depleted by six months of full-scale war in Ukraine.

Ukraine estimates that 45,200 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine since Feb. 24.

U.S. officials have said that the United States estimates Russian casualties to be in the range of 70,000 to 80,000, of which 20,000 are deaths.

