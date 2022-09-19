Russian invaders forbidden to retreat under threat of being shot, intercept shows

Russian commanders revert to Stalinist measure to prevent own soldiers retreating

According to intelligence data, Russian troops tried to conduct a counter-offensive on Ukrainian positions in the Bakhmut area. Artillery and multiple launch rocket units of the 4th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 2nd Russian Army Corps carried out the attack.

However, enemy units began to withdraw from their firing positions after Ukrainian defense forces returned fire and began to advance.

In order to stop their forces’ retreating, Russian commanders were forced to once again remind their subordinates about the prohibition against voluntary withdrawals from positions, as well as about the possibility that rear blocking units might open fire on them, the intelligence said.

“At the same time, they (commanders) refer to commander’s order No. 222,” reads the report.

“Apparently, it is analogous with (Soviet dictator Josef) Stalin’s infamous order No. 227 of June 28, 1942, according to which Soviet soldiers were shot at … (if they tried) to retreat.”

