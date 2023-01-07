Russian invaders no longer have deep rear area on Tavriia front

Russian invaders on the Tavriia front no longer have a deep rear area due to the actions of Ukraine’s Defene Forces.

Source: Brigadier General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, the commander of the Tavriia operational and strategic group of troops, quoted by the Military Media Center

Quote: "On the Tavriia front, the concept of a ‘deep rear’ no longer actually exists for the enemy.

We have successfully conducted counteroffensive operations on the Kharkiv and Kherson fronts thanks to a skilful combination of fire and manoeuvre. We also now control all attempts by the occupation forces to organise effective defence and create conditions for active operations.

Ukrainian defenders are doing everything they can to destroy the maximum number of the invaders’ military assets and personnel, even during periods when our positions are relatively stable. The more we destroy them now, the less work there will be during the final liberation of Ukraine from the invaders."

