Russian invaders start panicking after strike on bridge to Crimea, says official

Consequences of the explosion in Chonhar

Russian invaders are beginning to panic following a Ukrainian strike on a bridge connecting the occupied Crimean peninsula to Kherson Oblast, Denys Chystikov, the Deputy Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in Crimea said in an interview with Radio NV on June 22.

The attack reminds them of last year’s strike at the Antonivskyi bridge in Kherson, Chystikov claims.

“Today’s explosions on the Chonhar bridge, as we can see from the photo and video, remind the invaders of a similar situation with the Kherson bridge, which paved the way for the liberation of the right bank,” he said.

“This is a certain associative series that causes panic among the Russian military.”

Explosions overnight on June 22 were reported not only near the village of Chonhar in Kherson Oblast, where the bridge is located, but also near the town of Dzhankoy in occupied Crimea. However, the occupying authorities are trying to cover up the results of the strike, Chystikov added.

“Dzhankoy has been panicking since morning,” the official said.

“Local residents are reporting a large number of explosions in this area, which the occupation authority is silent about. Many Crimean residents are engaged in the transportation industry. Now their relatives have started to worry as they cannot contact the drivers by phone, and this results in the spread of negative opinions and dissatisfaction with the authority’s actions.”

No casualties have been reported in the blast at the Chonhar bridge. Meanwhile, Volodymyr Saldo, the Moscow-appointed head of the Kherson occupation authority, claimed that “the connection between Kherson Oblast and Crimea continues to operate, as vehicle traffic has been temporarily organized onto a backup route.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine