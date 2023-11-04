Russian invaders suffering losses like never before, Kyiv won’t capitulate, Danilov says

Russian invaders in Crimea are suffering defeats like never before, especially the Black Sea Fleet, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) said in an interview with Ukrainian Radio on Nov. 3.

"We respond to the enemy (attacks) every day. We inflict losses on the Russians every day. And it is not only about the losses that occur directly on the front line. As for the Crimean Peninsula and the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation, believe me, the Russians have never seen such a defeat as they are suffering there in their lives."

Ukraine has no intention of surrendering or signing any capitulations, Danilov said.

"The president of Ukraine says that we will continue our struggle,” he said.

“We are not going to stop. Zelenskyy is determined to win. And it is very important for everyone to understand that we are not going to surrender or sign any capitulations. Our task is to win and build a great free democratic country. That is our duty today. And everyone should be part of it."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine