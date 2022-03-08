Russian Invasion Means More Latin American Rate Hikes, BofA Says

(Bloomberg) -- The spike in global food and energy prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will force already hawkish central banks in Latin America to raise interest rates further, according to a report Bank of America Corp.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The price jump will hit consumers and create a headache for policy makers in a region where these categories have a “very large” weighting in consumer baskets, the report found.

“We expect higher inflation across the board. Central banks in the region will turn more hawkish to contain the shock,” wrote Bank of America analysts Claudio Irigoyen, David Beker and Jane Brauer.

The region’s largest economy, Brazil, will raise its benchmark interest rate another 2.5 percentage points to 13.25%, the report found, whereas before the conflict the bank had forecast a terminal rate of 12.25%.

BofA also lifted its interest rate forecasts for Mexico, Colombia and Peru, and raised its regional inflation forecast for this year to 6.2% from 4.9%, according to a note published Tuesday.

The analysts raised their growth forecasts for oil exporters such as Colombia and Ecuador, whiles saying that energy importers such as Peru, Chile and the Caribbean will suffer. Brazil’s gains from higher commodity prices will be offset by more costly fertilizer imports, as well as by tighter monetary policy, the report found.

The Sao Paulo stock market will outperform the rest of the region, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict accelerates the rebalancing of global portfolios into “relatively under-owned” Brazil, according to the analysts. The bank also recommended the debt of credit of energy exporters such as Colombia and Ecuador, relative to energy importers such as the Dominican Republic and Chile.

Story continues

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.