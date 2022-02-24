Russian invasion sparks wild market swings

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Stocks swung from huge losses to gains on Thursday as Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered enormous volatility.

The S&P 500 was down more than 2.6% before reversing course and closing up 1.5%. The Dow was down 859 points in the morning but closed up 92. The Nasdaq was down nearly 3.5% before finishing up 3.3%.

The big picture: Traders seemingly snap-sold stocks in the early going, fearing economic turmoil from the war. Yes, but: Stocks rallied on hopes that the financial effects will be contained to the region.

