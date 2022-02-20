How a Russian invasion of Ukraine could affect the U.S. economy
CBS News' Jill Schlesinger discusses the impact the Ukraine crisis could have on the U.S. economy if Russia invades.
Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov says Russia is not planning to invade Ukraine, saying "there is no invasion, and there [are] no such plans."
Martha Raddatz interviews Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in Poland, on "This Week."
Supreme Court "Sherpas" are an unofficial but important position in the confirmation of a prospective justice.
CBS News' Christina Ruffini reports on remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who urged Western nations to impose sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin ahead of a possible invasion.
As tensions soar in Ukraine’s east and Western leaders issue dire warnings that a wider war could be coming, calm persists along Ukraine’s western border with European Union nation Poland. Many Ukrainians do just the opposite: cross the border back into Ukraine after working or shopping in Poland, some defiantly vowing to defend their country in case of a larger Russian invasion. “Russia expected everyone to panic and flee to Europe, to just buy buckwheat and pasta, food, but we all bought machine guns and weapons and cartridges," Volodymyr Halyk, 29, said.
The head of a Russia-dominated military alliance that is sometimes called Moscow's answer to NATO has said his organisation could send peacekeepers to territory in eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed rebels if needed. The situation in two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in Ukraine's Donbass region is on a knife-edge after rebel leaders declared a full mobilisation of their forces and asked civilians to evacuate to Russia following shelling which Ukraine and the separatist rebels blame on each other. In an interview conducted before that evacuation began, Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Moscow-based Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), said the body could despatch peacekeepers to Donbass if there was an international consensus for such a deployment.
Russia and Ukraine have outsize influence in some commodity markets, including natural gas and aluminum.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that there are "important indications" that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could still be avoided through diplomacy, Reuters reports.Driving the news: Any attack would be a "serious mistake" with high "political, economic and geostrategic costs," Scholz added on Saturday at the Munich Security Conference.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeScholz said that the Kremlin signaled openness to n
American wheat farmers will boost production and prevent supply chain problems in the event that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine chokes off agricultural exports from the global grains powerhouse, the U.S. secretary of agriculture said on Saturday. During a trade mission to the United Arab Emirates, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack told The Associated Press that a conflict in Ukraine would present an “opportunity, obviously, for us to step in and help our partners, help them through a difficult time and situation.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warned Russian President Vladimir Putin from the Munich Security Conference Saturday that he will face consequences whether or not he invades Ukraine.
The United States' yearly counter-terrorism training program for African forces began on Sunday in Ivory Coast at a time of upheaval in which Islamist fighters control large areas, coups are on the rise and French forces are winding down. The training program, known as Flintlock, will bring together more than 400 soldiers from across West Africa to bolster the skills of forces, some of which are under regular attack by armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. Those not present included forces from Guinea and two countries worst-hit by Islamist violence, Mali and Burkina Faso.
