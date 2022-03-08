Russian invasion of Ukraine: P&G halting Russian investment and advertising, cutting product offering

Alexander Coolidge, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read

Responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Procter & Gamble said Monday it's cutting back its product offering in Russia and ceasing all marketing and investment in the country.

The company also said it has suspended operations in Ukraine and is trying to aid its employees there amid the ongoing invasion.

Cincinnati-based P&G has offices in Moscow and two factories in Russia. Located in St. Petersburg and Novomoskovsk (outside Moscow), the plants make Gillette razors, Tide laundry detergent, Pampers diapers and other products.

In a letter published Monday, CEO Jon Moeller expressed concern for the company's roughly 2,500 local employees and the people of Russia, but said the hostilities against Ukraine "necessitates important changes immediately and over time."

"As we proceed with the reduced scale of our Russian operations, we will continue to adjust as necessary," Moeller wrote.

Moeller said the company is also trying to assist its Ukrainian employees.

"Our continued efforts range from evacuation assistance, to financial and logistical support, to the provision of food, shelter and essential products for P&G families," he wrote. "P&Gers in Central Europe and around the world have stepped up to lend their individual support, many opening their homes to welcome their Ukrainian colleagues."

The Procter and Gamble Towers Entrance photographed on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
P&G has a Ukraine headquarters in Kyiv and factories in Boryspil and Ordzhonikidze (Pokrov), which make Pampers, Tide, Gillette and other products. The company employs 500 in the country.

P&G does not break out its sales for Russia or Ukraine but has listed Russia as one of its Top-10-largest worldwide: U.S., Canada, China, Japan, U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Russia. Russian sales are part of P&G's European operations, which accounted for $16.8 billion in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.

P&G employs 10,000 workers in Greater Cincinnati and 101,000 worldwide.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: P&G cuts back product in Russia and Ukraine

