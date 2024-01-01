Russian Investigative Committee officer killed in attack on Belgorod – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has reported that an officer of the Russian Investigative Committee has been killed in an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: DIU stated that an attack on 30 December 2023 on Russian military facilities killed Mikhail Konopitsyn, a 27-year-old Russian first lieutenant.

In November 2023, Konopitsyn was sent to Belgorod to work as part of the military investigative department of the Russian Investigative Committee.

It is stated that before that, he fought against Ukraine as an anti-tank missile platoon commander.

Background: On 30 December, explosions were heard in the Russian city of Belgorod, and weapon wreckage fell in the city centre after air defence units responded to the attack. An Ukrainska Pravda source in the intelligence services said that the Defence Forces had targeted Russian military facilities in Belgorod Oblast, but "unprofessional actions by Russian air defence, as well as deliberate and planned provocations" had caused the wreckage to fall in the city centre.

