Russian jet plane shot down in Kherson region

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 19 JULY 2022, 20:45

Anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force of Ukraine have shot down a Russian fighter jet in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka.

Source: press service of the Ukrainian Air Forces command

Quote: "Around 20:00 on 19 July, a Russian fighter jet, presumably an Su-35, was shot down by a unit of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of ​​Nova Kakhovka.

The Russian fighter attempted to attack Close Air Support aircraft of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

There is visual confirmation that the plane was shot down. The pilot ejected."

Details: In addition, it is reported that during the past 24 hours, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force have shot down 5 Russian operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles.