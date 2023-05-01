Russian journalist seen in propaganda video breaking the rules by loading a rocket launcher says he figures it is ok since Ukrainians are Nazis

A rocket is launched from a truck-mounted multiple rocket launcher near Svyatohirsk, eastern Ukraine, on May 14, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images

A propaganda video shows a Russian journalist helping troops load a rocket launcher in battle.

He says this is "a special case" of breaking journalistic ethics.

Russia has baselessly claimed that Ukrainians are fascists and the war is "denazifying" the area.

In a new propaganda video, a Russian journalist can be seen helping troops load a rocket launcher — a violation of journalistic standards. The journalist baselessly says it's "a special case" because he's helping fight Nazis.

The video, shared on Twitter by former Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Gyunduz Mamedov, shows the journalist on the battlefield.

In the video, he describes the operation and use of a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS), according to English-translated captions. The journalist then begins helping troops load the rockets, saying that while helping the military "is considered a violation of journalistic ethics," Russia has "always adhered to these norms" and that this is "a special case."

The journalist baselessly says that it is a "special case" because Russia is "fighting for our homeland" and against "the Nazis."

Russia and its state media have baselessly claimed Ukrainians are fascists and repeatedly said Russia invaded Ukraine is to "de-Nazify" the country.

At the beginning of Russia's invasion last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin baselessly said he was working towards the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish, has repeatedly denied Putin's accusations.

