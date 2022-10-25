Russian judge rejects basketball star Brittney Griner's appeal of her nine-year sentence
A Russian judge has rejected Brittney Griner’s appeal, upholding her drug possession conviction.
Experts say this could set up a possible prison swap between Moscow and Washington.
Notable business headlines include a Russian court denying WNBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal, Unilever recalling its dry shampoos, and Juul weighing a bailout deal to keep the e-cigarette company from bankruptcy.
UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 11:14 Vyacheslav Boguslayev, president of the Motor Sich aircraft-engine company, who has Russian citizenship, could be exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners of war captured by the Russians.
Griner ‘does not expect any miracles’ in appeal against nine-year sentence, her team says
A Moscow court declined to overrule a drug conviction of U.S. WNBA player Brittney Griner on Tuesday. The two-time Olympian will serve nine years in a penal colony for the possession and smuggling of less than a gram of hashish oil. Photo: Alexander Zemlianichenko/Associated Press
