Russian Ka-52 helicopter pilots start attacking from afar for fear of being shot down

Due to the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, particularly the air defence, the Russian army is now using Ka-52 combat and reconnaissance helicopters from a distance, staying out of the effective range of Ukraine's air defence.

Source: Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesperson for the Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of the Tavriia Front on a broadcast of Svoboda.Ranok (Liberty.Morning), a Radio Liberty project

Quote: "At this stage, we are destroying them with missile attacks. The Russians are not currently entering the effective range of our air defence. Our soldiers have learned to shoot them down quite professionally. So the Russians are launching their attacks from afar.

These helicopters are far less effective at a considerable distance than if they flew closer. The Russians are simply afraid now."

Background: The day before, Shtupun stated in the 24/7 newscast that Ka-52 helicopters and aircraft are a threat to Ukrainian armoured equipment: Ka-52s can strike from a distance of approximately 10 km.

Ukraine’s General Staff says Russian forces have lost 320 aircraft and 324 helicopters (including one aircraft and one helicopter within the last 24 hours) since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s information, five aircraft have been downed within 10 days in Donetsk Oblast as a result of the Russians’ attempts to encircle Avdiivka.

