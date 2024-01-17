Russian Kh-101 missiles are different from those used in 2022 – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

Vadym Skibitskyi, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (DIU), has stressed that the Russians are learning quite fast. For instance, they have modified the Kh-101 cruise missiles, making them different from those used in 2022.

Source: Skibitskyi at a discussion programme in Davos, as reported by Interfax

Quote: "The enemy is learning quite quickly. Let me just provide an example: the Kh-101 cruise missiles are entirely different from those used in 2022. This missile is equipped with an active radio-electronic warfare system, active heat trap protection. etc."

Details: Skibitskyi added that Ukraine needs to develop air defence and the defence-industrial complex since the Russians will not stop.

Quote: "We must develop everything: air defence, protection of the defence-industrial complex and manufacturing, and we must carry out counteroffensive actions not to lose our territories. And the experience of 2023 has shown it to us."

