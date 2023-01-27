Russian Kh-55 missile with dummy nuclear warhead downed near Kyiv, reports Defense Express

Russia uses such missiles to distract air defense forces

These “special purpose warheads” are believed to be dummy nuclear warheads – facsimiles of a nuclear device mostly intended for test strikes.

According to the outlet, the missile was approaching Kyiv from the south-east direction, with the wreckage found near Boryspil.

The use of these dummy warheads can be explained with intimidation, reconnaissance of radar positions, jamming, errors, corruption or overload of the Ukrainian air defense, Defense Express explained.

Russia’s first use of a dummy nuclear warhead on a Kh-55 missile was initially documented on Nov. 17.

On Jan. 26, Russia carried out a new barrage of missile strikes against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other regions of the country.

The Ukrainian military reported that 47 out of the 55 cruise missiles launched against Ukraine were intercepted. The missiles were launched from Tu-95, Su-35, MiG-31K and ships in the Black Sea. Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr and TV-guided cruise missiles Kh-59.

Following the strikes, authorities in Vinnystsia, Odesa, and Kyiv Oblast reported confirmed impact sites in their regions.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine