Russian With Kremlin Ties Charged With Hacking for Inside Trades

(Bloomberg) -- A Russian IT specialist with Kremlin ties was charged by federal prosecutors in Boston with leading an insider trading ring that made tens of millions in profits by hacking into systems used by public companies to file quarterly earnings reports.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Authorities charged Vladislav Klyushin and four others with gleaning material nonpublic information about company performance announcements and trading ahead of the news. One of the others charged, an employee of Klyushin’s named Ivan Ermakov, 35, a former Russian military intelligence officer, was previously charged for his alleged role in hacking and an influence effort related to the 2016 presidential election.

Klyushin, a 41-year-old from Moscow, was extradited by the U.S. from Switzerland on Dec. 18, according to prosecutors. The four other co-defendants remain at large.

According to a Federal Bureau of Investigation affidavit, the defendants allegedly hacked two U.S. filing agents to obtain access to drafts of earnings press releases of several publicly traded companies -- including International Business Machines Corp., Snap Inc., Tesla Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Horizon Therapeutics Plc.

The two filing agents aren’t named. One of the multiple Interactive Brokers account used in the scheme “traded ahead of the earnings announcements of approximately 149 companies with a 66% success rate,” according to the affidavit. That account generated $4.6 million in profit, the affidavit says.

(Updates with additional information starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.