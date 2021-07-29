Russian lab module docks with space station after 8-day trip

In this photo provided by Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service, the Nauka module is seen prior to docking with the International Space Station on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Russia's long-delayed lab module successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, eight days after it was launched from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan. The 20-metric-ton (22-ton) Nauka module, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module, docked with the orbiting outpost after a long journey and a series of manoeuvres. (Roscosmos Space Agency Press Service photo via AP)
·2 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s long-delayed lab module successfully docked with the International Space Station on Thursday, eight days after it was launched from the Russian space launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan.

The 20-metric-ton (22-ton) Nauka module, also called the Multipurpose Laboratory Module, docked with the orbiting outpost in an automatic mode after a long journey and a series of maneuvers. Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, confirmed the module's contact with the International Space Station at 13:29 GMT.

The launch of Nauka, which is intended to provide more room for scientific experiments and space for the crew, had been repeatedly delayed because of technical problems. It was initially scheduled to go up in 2007.

In 2013, experts found contamination in its fuel system, resulting in a long and costly replacement. Other Nauka systems also underwent modernization or repairs.

Nauka became the first new module in the Russian segment of the station since 2010. On Monday, one of the older Russian modules, the Pirs spacewalking compartment, undocked from the Space Station to free up room for the new module.

Russian crewmembers on the station have done two spacewalks to connect cables in preparation for Nauka’s arrival. After docking, Nauka will require many maneuvers, including up to 11 spacewalks beginning in early September, to prepare it for operation.

The International Space Station is currently operated by NASA astronauts Mark Vande Hei, Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur; Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov of Russia’s Roscosmos space corporation; Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

In 1998, Russia launched the station’s first module, Zarya, which was followed in 2000 by another big module, Zvezda, and three smaller modules in the following years. The last of them, Rassvet, arrived at the station in 2010.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russia is set to dock a long-awaited new module to the space station on Thursday

    The Nauka module is 14 years late and had technical issues once it finally launched. But Russia is finally ready to dock it to the space station.

  • German airline Condor to acquire Airbus A330neo jets

    PARIS (Reuters) -German leisure airline Condor is acquiring 16 Airbus A330neo jets to replace a wide-bodied fleet of Boeing 767 aircraft, accounting for almost half of a backlog of planes whose debt-strapped buyers were unable to take delivery. Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury told reporters seven of the jets would be supplied directly by the planemaker, with the rest to be provided by leasing companies. Condor has a mixed fleet of planes from Airbus and Boeing, but relies solely on its ageing 767s for long-haul needs.

  • China says Taliban expected to play 'important' Afghan peace role

    KABUL (Reuters) -China told a visiting Taliban delegation on Wednesday it expected the insurgent group to play an important role in ending Afghanistan's war and rebuilding the country, the Chinese foreign ministry said. Nine Taliban representatives met Foreign Minister Wang Yi in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin on a two-day visit during which the peace process and security issues were discussed, a Taliban spokesperson said. Wang said the Taliban is expected to "play an important role in the process of peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction in Afghanistan", according to a readout of the meeting from the foreign ministry.

  • Scientists share a wiring diagram tracing connections for 200,000 mouse brain cells

    Neuroscientists from Seattle’s Allen Institute and other research institutions have wrapped up a five-year, multimillion-dollar project with the release of a high-resolution 3-D map showing the connections between 200,000 cells in a clump of mouse brain about as big as a grain of sand. The data collection, which is now publicly available online, was developed as part of the Machine Intelligence From Cortical Networks program, or MICrONS for short. MICrONS was funded in 2016 with $100 million in

  • This top-rated mop cleaning system with wet and dry capabilities is 20% off on Amazon today

    This deal won't last.

  • Bitcoin Remains Stuck Near The Key $40,000 Level

    Bitcoin is trying to gain additional upside momentum.

  • Michael Conforto on throwing out Abraham Almonte at the plate: 'I knew I had him' | Mets Post Game

    New York Mets OF Michael Conforto speaks to SNY's Steve Gelbs post-game after throwing out Braves Abraham Almonte at the plate to prevent the tying run from scoring and lead the Mets to a 2-1 victory.

  • The infrastructure deal's winners and losers in health care

    Providers can breathe a sigh of relief: Congress isn't planning on repurposing unspent money from the pandemic provider relief fund, at least not yet.Driving the news: The White House finally reached an infrastructure deal with a bipartisan group of senators yesterday, paid for in part with health care policies.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Providers have been warning that they wouldn't be happy if the remaining provider bailout money was used to pay

  • Scientists Detect Powerful Energy Burst from Exploding Star

    Astronomers have detected a powerful gamma-ray burst coming from a collapsing star that went supernova 6.6 billion years ago. The post Scientists Detect Powerful Energy Burst from Exploding Star appeared first on Nerdist.

  • TC Energy to switch to green power to run N. American energy pipelines

    CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) -Canadian pipeline operator TC Energy Corp could spend billions of dollars on its plans to lower emissions by switching to renewable energy to run its huge network of U.S. and Canadian oil and gas pipelines. Calgary-based TC Energy, which ships oil and gas through nearly 100,000 kilometres (62,140 miles) of pipelines, one of the biggest networks in North America, has been encouraged by a better-than-expected response to a request in April for information on wind power for projects in the United States. "We started just with our liquids pipeline and it gives us really a lot of confidence that we'll be able to pivot quickly to our natural gas pipeline business both in the U.S. and in Canada," Corey Hessen, TC Energy's president of power and storage, told Reuters.

  • Nasa sends mould that can ‘organise itself and transmit knowledge’ to the International Space Station

    Astronaut Thomas Pesquet will examine how the mould's behaviour is affected by microgravity

  • Senate advances bipartisan infrastructure deal

    The Senate voted Wednesday night to begin work on a nearly $1 trillion national infrastructure plan after a bipartisan group of senators reached agreement on major provisions of the package that is a key part of his presidential agenda. (July 28)

  • You could see 20 meteors an hour — if the moon stays out of the way. What to know

    Don’t worry. Late July isn’t the only time to spot them.

  • As climate change worsens, extreme weather disasters pile up

    From record rainfall inundating cities around the world to wildfires scorching an unprecedented area to deadly heat waves that have come with unrelenting regularity this summer, extreme weather linked to climate change is unfolding with frightening clarity.

  • U.S. concern over China nukes buildup after new silos report

    The Pentagon and Republican congressmen on Tuesday aired fresh concerns about China's build-up of its nuclear forces after a new report saying Beijing was building 110 more missile silos. An American Federation of Scientists (AFS) report on Monday said satellite images showed China was building a new field of silos near Hami in the eastern part of its Xinjiang region. The report came weeks after another on the construction of about 120 missile silos in Yumen, a desert area about 240 miles (380 km) to the southeast.

  • Can employers force workers to get vaccinated? Here's what we know

    A growing number of government agencies are requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.

  • Biden administration proposes 'just the first' set of 'Buy American' rule changes

    The Biden administration is announcing a new, proposed rule that federal officials say marks "the most robust changes to implementation of the Buy American Act in almost 70 years."

  • European Union surpasses the U.S. in COVID-19 vaccinations

    The member states of the European Union together have administered more coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 people than the United States, the New York Times reports.Why it matters: The new figures highlight the pace at which the 27 member states of the E.U. are vaccinating their citizens, and stand in stark contrast to the speed of vaccinations in the U.S., which has stagnated.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: During the early stages of th

  • A ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Just Set a New Record for Lowest Score Ever

    LeVar Burton’s first night as guest host was overshadowed by a contestant’s all-time low score.

  • China interest in Afghanistan could be 'positive', says US Blinken

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's comments came after Taliban envoys went on a visit to China.