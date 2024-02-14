Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov hit in Black Sea, it has sunk – intelligence sources

Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have struck the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea on the morning of 14 February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it was a DIU operation, resulting in the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov.

В Чорному морі щось палало. Джерела УП в ГУР кажуть, що підбили черговий корабель ЧФ РФ. Він нібито затонув. Відео з Telegram-каналу "Кримський вітер" pic.twitter.com/00ebSlZ7BM — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) February 14, 2024

Ukrainska Pravda has asked for official comments on this matter.

Background:

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that its air defence forces had supposedly shot down six drones in the Black Sea on the night of 13-14 February.

At the same time, Telegram channels reported that something was burning in the sea near Alupka-Katsiveli. Two Mi-8 helicopters were also reportedly circling low over the water in the area.

The Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel reported that drones had supposedly struck a landing ship.

Later, a Ka-27 search and rescue helicopter was also spotted in the area of the settlement of Foros (Russian-occupied Crimea).

