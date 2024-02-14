Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov hit in Black Sea, it has sunk – intelligence sources

Landing ship Caesar Kunikov. Photo: website of Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) have struck the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov in the Black Sea on the morning of 14 February.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in DIU

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it was a DIU operation, resulting in the sinking of the Caesar Kunikov.

Ukrainska Pravda has asked for official comments on this matter.

Background: 

  • Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence claimed that its air defence forces had supposedly shot down six drones in the Black Sea on the night of 13-14 February.

  • At the same time, Telegram channels reported that something was burning in the sea near Alupka-Katsiveli. Two Mi-8 helicopters were also reportedly circling low over the water in the area.

  • The Krymsky Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel reported that drones had supposedly struck a landing ship.

  • Later, a Ka-27 search and rescue helicopter was also spotted in the area of the settlement of Foros (Russian-occupied Crimea).

