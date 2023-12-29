Russian large-scale attack on 29 December: death toll rises to 26
As of 16:00, 26 Ukrainians were killed and more than 120 people were injured in the large-scale bombardment on the morning of 29 December, the Office of the President reports.
Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram
Quote: "In total, 26 people were killed and more than 120 wounded in Ukraine as a result of this morning’s large-scale attack.
Do not ignore air-raid warnings."
Background:
On the morning of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine: explosions rocked Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv and a range of other oblasts.
The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia launched a large-scale attack using all assets at its disposal. The air defence managed to down 114 out of 158 Russian air targets.
