Russian large-scale attack on 29 December: death toll rises to 26

As of 16:00, 26 Ukrainians were killed and more than 120 people were injured in the large-scale bombardment on the morning of 29 December, the Office of the President reports.

Source: Oleksii Kuleba, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "In total, 26 people were killed and more than 120 wounded in Ukraine as a result of this morning’s large-scale attack.

Do not ignore air-raid warnings."

Background:

On the morning of 29 December, Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine: explosions rocked Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Kharkiv and a range of other oblasts.

The Ukrainian Air Force said that Russia launched a large-scale attack using all assets at its disposal. The air defence managed to down 114 out of 158 Russian air targets.

