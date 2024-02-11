Russian launches 45 drones over Ukraine following Kyiv’s cabinet shakeup

Russia launched 45 drones over Ukraine in a five-and-a-half-hour attack on Sunday, just days after Kyiv began to shake up its war cabinet.

The Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement that it had shot down 40 Iranian-made Shahed drones in nine different regions of Ukraine, including near Kyiv. The Associated Press reported that the attack targeted agricultural facilities and coastal infrastructure, according to Ukrainian southern defense forces.

The forces said at least one person was injured during one of the strikes in the Mykolaiv region, which also ignited a fire and damaged some buildings, according to the news service. The head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Serhiy Lysak, said at least one person was injured during a strike in his region, according to AP.

The latest barrage on Ukraine comes as President Volodymyr Zelensky is looking for a fresh start by switching up his war cabinet. He removed Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, who was the commander in chief of Ukraine’s armed forces since 2021, from the top post last week. He will be replaced by Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, who was the head of Ukraine’s ground forces.

According to AP, Kyiv announced Sunday that Lt. Gen. Alexander Pavlyuk was appointed to be the new commander of Ukraine’s ground forces amid the latest shakeup.

As Kyiv is hoping for a new start in its war with Russia as it nears its two years of fighting, lawmakers are still working out legislation to approve more aid to Ukraine. The Senate voted Friday to advance a $95.3 billion package funding Ukraine, Israel and other national security priorities in the upper chamber.

This comes after a previous effort to fund Ukraine, Israel and pass provisions on border security collapsed in Congress last week.

The Associated Press contributed

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.