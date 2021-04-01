Russian law requires smart devices to come pre-installed with domestic software

FILE PHOTO: A customer tests a smartphone during the launch of the new iPhone XS and XS Max sales at a shop in Moscow
·2 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Smartphones, computers and other smart devices purchased in Russia must come pre-installed with Russian software after legislation came into force on Thursday, in a move that seeks to help Russian IT firms compete with foreign counterparts.

Moscow is trying to strengthen control of the internet and reduce its dependence on foreign companies and countries. A number of additional proposals are in the works, ranging from compelling foreign firms to open offices on Russian territory, to tax breaks for Russian IT companies.

One potential stumbling block for the law's introduction was the reaction of U.S. tech giant Apple, which dragged its feet before agreeing last month to offer a way for users to install Russian software during iPhone setups.

The legislation has become known colloquially in Russia as 'the law against Apple.'

Apple said it would offer a selection of apps from Russian developers as part of activation screens for new devices. It said it intended to comply with the new Russian law, but noted that all apps are reviewed to ensure they comply with Apple's standards for privacy, security and content.

Russia's digital ministry has said the law applies to smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, laptops and PCs produced after April 1.

"Russian apps from the pre-installation list should be placed next to other programmes of the same class: both from the same category next to each other on the same screen of the device."

The apps on the list include internet browsers, search engines, maps and navigations providers, and apps for using the payment system Mir, Russia's answer to Visa and Mastercard, according to a government decree published in November.

Russia's IT industry has the opportunity and potential to become a "locomotive in the process of modernising the country," Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at a meeting with representatives of the IT industry last month.

A second package of more than 60 support measures for the industry is being discussed in government, he added.

Russia's cellphone market is dominated by foreign companies like Apple, Samsung and Huawei.

Russian IT giants Yandex, which dominates in search, and Mail.Ru look best poised to benefit.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow; additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by William Maclean)

    Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate in the 2020 race to represent Iowa's 2nd Congressional district, announced Wednesday she was dropping her election challenge, meaning Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) will retain the seat after winning an incredibly tight contest by just six votes. Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021 House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) already tweeted out a celebratory photo, but the GOP may not be the only happy party. There was reportedly quite a bit of concern about the challenge on the other side of the aisle, as well. Punchbowl News' Jake Sherman tweeted that Hart's announcement was what "many, many, many in [Democratic] leadership were privately hoping for," explaining that there was a belief the challenge would be "expensive and time consuming" and "was already dividing Democrats." Politico's Melanie Zanona expanded on that last point, noting that "moderate" and "vulnerable" House Democrats were concerned about the "optics" of tossing out a state-certified victory. This comes as moderate & vulnerable House Dems were growing increasingly worried about the potential optics of tossing out a state-certified victory. And the GOP has been working to make this a huge liability for Dems; @GOPLeader is even in the district with @RepMMM today. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) March 31, 2021 More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'Girl Scout shatters record by selling 32,484 boxes of cookies in 1 season