Russian lawmaker floats idea of Zoom ban after it halts sales to state bodies

FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Zoom logo
·1 min read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - A lawmaker from Russia's ruling party floated the idea of banning Zoom on Wednesday after the video conferencing company reportedly told its distributors to stop selling subscriptions to Russian state institutions.

Russian daily Kommersant said Zoom Video Communications Inc had banned distributors from selling access to its service to state companies and institutions, citing a letter from Zoom's representative in the region, RightConf, dated March 31.

Zoom and RightConf had no immediate comment.

"Russia is not an advocate of sanctions, but if Zoom takes such a decision in relation to state institutions and companies, then a blocking of the service on our country's territory is possible as a reciprocal, symmetrical measure," the RIA news agency cited lawmaker Alexander Bashkin from the United Russia party as saying in the upper house of parliament.

The spat comes as the threat of more U.S. sanctions hangs over Russia for allegedly meddling in U.S. elections and cyber-hacking - charges Moscow denies - and as Russia targets foreign internet companies for failing to delete what is calls banned content.

The Kremlin said it had used Zoom for some international video calls but that President Vladimir Putin rarely used the service and alternative solutions were available.

"In general we express regret and confusion as to why Russian state institutions and higher education establishments are now deprived of the opportunity to extend existing contracts and enter into new ones," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

He did not mention the possibility of a Zoom ban.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov and Alexander Marrow. Editing by Mark Potter)

Recommended Stories

  • Treasury Bears Eye Tax Talks as Trigger for Yields to Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s retreat in Treasury yields is temporary and tax negotiations among U.S. lawmakers may provide the next trigger for rates to run higher.That’s the view of Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, who sees 10-year yields headed for 2% by year end, though “not in a straight line.”While the Biden administration’s spending plans are expected to boost economic growth and bond yields, its tax agenda presents a significant counterweight. That makes the tension brewing among Democrats on taxes a must-watch area for traders, according to Misra.Read More: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Unity Among Democrats“All eyes are on the fiscal negotiations,” she said. “The proposal has huge tax increases but if they get watered down, rates will rise.”The recent 10-basis-point pullback in 10-year yields -- following a startling surge of more than 80 basis points in the first quarter -- is “more a reality check” on the speed of change than any fundamental shift, said Misra.She’s not alone in awaiting fresh catalysts to drive yields higher, judging by the ramp-up in short positions on the largest exchange-traded fund for long-dated Treasuries.If economic data show the economy outstripping official estimates, “markets will likely begin to price in a tapering of bond purchases starting in early 2022 and a first increase in the federal funds rate in early 2023 or even late 2022,” David Kelly, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “This could easily push 10-year Treasury yields above 2% in the months ahead.”Over the past week though, traders have also been taking in other issues, like patchy vaccine rollouts and Europe’s slower recovery, said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.“Markets are pausing and taking stock of the economic growth cues,” he said.The 10-year Treasury yield was lower by about 1.6 basis points near 1.64% at 11:25 a.m. in New York on Wednesday, down from its 2021 peak of 1.77% set on March 30.(Updates prices.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan Bulking Up Its Tech Banking Team Is Reason for Investors to Cheer

    Other banks that focus on tech banking have been incredibly successful. It's great to see JPMorgan focusing more on this segment.

  • Singapore Minister Warns Home Buyers About Rising Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s government is warning home buyers to think carefully about purchasing properties as interest rates increase in tandem with those in the U.S., potentially boosting debt servicing costs.“The risk of rising interest rates is a reminder that everyone should continue to exercise caution in their property purchase decisions,” Monetary Authority of Singapore Chairman and Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam said. He was speaking in response to a parliamentary question on Monday on the impact of rapidly rising U.S. long-term rates on the city-state.Rising rates in the U.S. should be seen in the context of a strong economic recovery there, which will add some momentum to Singapore’s own rebound, Tharman said. Singapore’s economy is expected to grow between 4% and 6% in 2021, after shrinking 5.4% in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.While most buyers should continue to be able to service their mortgage loans, a small percentage of households within the private property market could face cash flow strains, he added. MAS analysis showed that the median household’s mortgage servicing ratio would remain manageable even under a stress scenario of a 2.5 percentage point increase in mortgage rates and a 10% drop in income.“Buyers should assume that interest rates will rise, and be sure of their ability to service their loans before making long-term financial commitments,” Tharman said.The warning comes amid a rapid rebound in Singapore’s residential property market. Home prices grew at a faster pace last quarter, adding to speculation that the government could join other nations to introduce another round of curbs to calm the market.Private property values rose 2.9% in the first three months of 2021, the most since the second quarter of 2018. Singapore last imposed cooling measures in July of that year.(Adds details of Singapore’s property prices in six paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Cuomo Sees Blow From N.Y. Tax-Hike Plan Offset by SALT Cap Repeal

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said he expects the tax increases in his state budget deal to be offset by a repeal of the federal cap on state and local tax deductions.Cuomo said he has spoken to New York’s congressional representatives and President Joseph Biden, and “fully” expects a SALT repeal. When that happens, net taxes will be 37% lower, the third-term governor said Wednesday during a press briefing.“When you talk about this tax package you cannot talk about it without anticipating a SALT repeal,” he said. “When SALT is repealed, the taxes will be going down.”It remains unclear if the SALT cap will be repealed. The $10,000 cap is a prime focus for Democrats in Congress, who have said they won’t support Biden’s tax increases to fund his infrastructure proposal unless the plan includes a repeal of the cap. Representatives from high-cost states, including New York and New Jersey, have said the restrictions on the tax break -- enacted by former Republican President Donald Trump -- have caused their residents to pay more in taxes.Cuomo, a Democrat, announced an overdue $212 billion budget agreement on Tuesday, caving to state lawmakers’ long-held demands to raise taxes on the wealthy and boost spending. The deal will increase taxes for millionaires, raising income-tax rates for single filers reporting over $1.1 million, and joint filers reporting more than $2.2 million, to 9.65% from 8.82%.The deal also will create two new tax brackets. Those making $5 million or more would be taxed at 10.3%, and those earning over $25 million would be taxed at 10.9%. The new rates would expire in 2027. The budget agreement also raises the corporate franchise tax rate to 7.25% from 6.5% for three years. Increases in the capital gains and estate tax didn’t make it into the budget.“The feeling was that those taxes would do damage to the state and actually cost the state more money than we would raise,” Cuomo said Wednesday.Late DealThe budget is normally due ahead of the start of the state’s fiscal year on April 1. Cuomo has long prized on-time budgets as a sign of a functioning government, a change from previous governors that let negotiations languish into the summer. He even tied lawmakers salaries to the budget’s passing, calling the inability to pass an on-time spending plan in 2016 “a failure of performance.”The embattled governor is facing multiple investigations into sexual harassment claims, a federal probe over his handling of coronavirus deaths in nursing homes, and calls to resign by dozens of members of his own party who say his scandals have become a distraction in Albany. He’s also contending with a super-majority in both houses, where the progressive arm of his party has been emboldened by his foibles.This time around, the budget negotiations revealed a weakened hand for a three-term governor who typically wields an inordinate amount of power and uses the spending document as a mechanism to push through signature policies.Cuomo has said that negotiations conducted via video conference, rather than in person, slowed down the process and that writing budget proposals before Biden’s federal stimulus package was passed created added uncertainty.As the state assembly began an impeachment inquiry last month into Cuomo and his administration, the governor began holding a series of televised appearances at Covid vaccination sites to highlight what he called a race to crush Covid with the state’s vaccine push. These staged appearances have been closed to the media, citing Covid concerns, but filled with political supporters, Black clergy, local politicians, and health officials who use the occasions to praise the governor and his leadership. During other calls with reporters, the governor has refused to answer questions about the sexual-harassment allegations until an investigation under the state Attorney General Letitia James is completed.But while Cuomo has tried to project an image that he’s governing as usual, the budget revealed cracks in his armor. The biggest sign of a diminished hand comes in the budget agreement’s tax hikes on the rich, which Cuomo had long derided as a deterrent to business leaders who bring revenue to the state.“There’s no doubt in my mind that the governor’s problems had an influence on the budget process,” said state Senator Jessica Ramos, a Queens Democrat. “He was distracted at times when the news cycle wasn’t operating in his favor.”Still, Cuomo managed to prevail in several negotiations with legislative leaders. Most notably, Cuomo knocked out an attempt by progressive lawmakers to end the preferential tax rate on capital gains, and he won a $1.3 billion appropriation of capital funds for a Penn Station expansion project that city officials have opposed, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, as a land grab by developers without local oversight.“The governor has an extraordinary advantage in budget negotiations,” said state Senator Brad Hoylman of Manhattan. “For whatever reason, this project was so important to him that he apparently insisted upon it for the process to move forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls With U.S. Gasoline Supplies Rising Most Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil slid after the biggest U.S. gasoline supply increase in two months offset a drop in crude inventories.Futures in New York fell as much as 1.6% on Wednesday in a choppy trading session, after U.S. government data showed domestic gasoline stockpiles rose more than 4 million barrels last week amid a surge in imports. Still, losses were limited with crude inventories falling to a five-week low, according to the Energy Information Administration data.“The size of the builds on the refined side may have been more than the market was expecting, given the fact that mobility continues to increase in the U.S.,” said Brian Kessens, a portfolio manager at Tortoise, a firm that manages roughly $8 billion in energy-related assets. “The U.S. has been making really good Covid progress, while challenges remain in Europe surrounding the vaccine rollout and the spike in cases.”Prices have traded in a narrow range the past few weeks with fresh lockdowns in Europe offsetting stronger demand in the U.S. and China. The four-week average for gasoline supplied in the U.S.-- a proxy for consumption of the fuel -- ticked up to the highest since September, the EIA report showed. The gauge of demand has increased for each of the past six weeks.“For the oil market to recover, the world needs further progress in fighting the pandemic, a slowing infection count and a gradual withdrawal of lockdowns and restrictions.,” said Louise Dickson, an oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy AS. This northern-hemisphere summer, “vaccination campaigns are expected to reach a satisfactory initial level to allow a gradual return to social normality.”The spread between Nymex gasoline futures against WTI crude slumped beneath $23 a barrel after the EIA report, with refineries running at the highest capacity since March 2020 and the U.S. importing the most gasoline since May 2019.Meanwhile in physical markets, Russia’s flagship Urals crude traded at its lowest level in a year on Tuesday, as Europe lags behind the rest of the world in the recovery from Covid-19.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon CEO Bezos, stung by wide criticism, endorses U.S. corporate tax hike

    Amazon.com Inc supports a hike in the U.S. corporate tax rate as part of an infrastructure overhaul, Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday after facing withering criticism from the White House, Congress and on social media. "We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure," Bezos said in a blog post. "We recognize this investment will require concessions from all sides — both on the specifics of what’s included as well as how it gets paid for (we’re supportive of a rise in the corporate tax rate)."

  • Stocks Fluctuate With Bonds Ahead of Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks wavered as investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting while sifting through remarks from central bank officials.Fed Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan predicted a strong economic rebound this year, with inflation possibly rising “well in excess” of 2.5%, before settling back. Meanwhile, Fed Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans played down the recent rise in longer-term bond yields, saying it reflects a brighter outlook. Traders also assessed Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s detailed sales pitch for the Biden administration’s proposed new corporate-tax code, a plan that she said would be fairer to all Americans, remove incentives for companies to shift investments and profit abroad and raise more money for critical needs at home.The S&P 500 hovered near a record, with technology companies gaining and industrial shares moving lower. Carnival Corp. rallied after saying bookings are accelerating, which reflects pent-up demand for cruising even as the industry remains on hold. Treasuries fluctuated.“The rate side is still somewhat front and center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it. I would say that’s to me the biggest risk at this point -- that inflation readings start to come in to the point where the Fed potentially has to alter their plans.”Rates are going higher for the “next several months, just like they have over the previous several months,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a Bloomberg Television interview. Bond yields have recently fallen because they’ve had a “relentless rise,” he noted.Read: JPMorgan’s Dimon Says ‘This Boom Could Easily Run Into 2023’If yields are going up because the economy is reopening and massive real growth is expected, that “won’t bother the economy or the stock market,” Bianco said. “But if interest rates are going up because of inflation,” which is a loss of purchasing power, “that’s a problem for the economy and the stock market, and we’re going to continue to have that debate.”Credit markets have yet to signal any type of impending weakness ahead for U.S. stocks, according to Ian McMillan, a market technician at Client First Tax & Wealth Advisors. He compared the S&P 500 with the yield gap between some of the lowest-rated high-yield bonds and Treasuries. This week began with the gap for the Bloomberg Barclays Caa U.S. High Yield Index moving to its narrowest level since July 2018. A widening of high-yield spreads would be a caution signal for equities, he wrote.Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:44 a.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index declined 0.1%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%.The euro gained 0.1% to $1.1885.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.86 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries decreased one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 1.66%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed one basis point to 2.33%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude declined 0.8% to $58.84 a barrel.Gold weakened 0.4% to $1,736.05 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon outlines 'serious weaknesses' of virtual work

    JPMorgan says the pandemic will change how it manages its real estate business, but it will continue with plans to open a new headquarters in NYC.

  • ‘Our national debt is fiscally impossible to ever pay back’: Heritage Capital President

    Heritage Capital President Paul Schatz joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the latest market action.

  • Biden breaks with Trump and says he'll stick up for Federal Reserve's independence

    While he was in office, Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell against raising interest rates - the central bank traditionally operates independently.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says bureaucracy is 'crippling' the US and hindering progress

    "Take 10 small business owners out to lunch and ask them what they need to do to meet local, state and federal regulations, and you will understand."

  • Navy corpsman dead after shooting wounds two sailors

    A Navy corpsman on Tuesday shot two other service members, wounding one of them critically, at a Maryland business park before traveling to a nearby Army base where he was shot and killed. Authorities in Frederick, about 45 miles northwest of Washington, identified the alleged shooter as Fantahun Girma Woldesenbet, a 38 year old U.S. Navy hospital corpsman.The initial shootings were at Riverside Tech Park, a sprawling, suburban-style complex of buildings that house commercial businesses. Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando: "We are now able to confirm in the Tech Park there's a military institution that's tied to the military. That's where the shooting took place. I can confirm a rifle was used."Afterwards, Woldesenbet went to Fort Detrick, an Army base about four miles away."The subject was stopped at the gate and before he was able to be searched he sped past the gate, made it about a half mile into the installation. He was pursued immediately. They were able to stop him in a parking lot."Army Brig. Gen. Michael J. Talley said he then brandished a weapon at the military personnel who pursued him. He was then fatally shot. As to whether the shooter knew the victims, Talley said they were looking into it but refused to speculate. Talley: "We don’t want to compromise any aspect of the investigation.”Authorities said detectives are still trying to determine a possible motive.

  • Groups: Census privacy tool could hurt voting rights goals

    A new method being used for the first time by the U.S. Census Bureau to protect people's privacy in 2020 census data could hamper voting rights enforcement and make it harder for congressional and legislative districts to have equal populations, according to a report from two leading civil rights groups. In test data, the method known as “differential privacy” made smaller counties appear to have more people than they actually did at the expense of more populous counties. It also made counties appear more homogenous than they really are where clear majorities of people have a specific race or ethnic background, according to an analysis conducted by the civil rights groups.

  • The best clues as to what will take Oscar's best picture come from the past

    Bookies have their odds-making, we have a lens into the past to see what looks like a winner.

  • How Princess Diana has been portrayed on stage and in film

    A new Broadway musical about the princess is just the latest in a series of portrayals of her life.

  • Going into 2021 Masters, Lee Westwood doing his best to defy Father Time

    Confidence is the 15th club in the 47-year-old’s bag for the 85th Masters.

  • Car slams into utility pole in Milton

    A car crashed into a utility pole in Milton.

  • Cole 7 shutout innings, 13 Ks leads Yanks over Orioles 7-2

    Much was amiss in Gerrit Cole's first year with the New York Yankees. Cole struck out 13 and walked none over seven scoreless innings, overwhelming the Baltimore Orioles 7-2 Tuesday night for his first win this season. “Definitely more comfortable," Cole said.

  • U.S. begins study on allergic reaction risk in Moderna, Pfizer vaccines

    Several allergic reaction incidents, including serious episodes, known as anaphylaxis, have been reported in the U.S. after vaccinations of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna shots. In January, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said allergic reactions are occurring at a rate of 11.1 per 1 million vaccinations.

  • Russia is testing a nuclear torpedo in the Arctic that has the power to trigger radioactive tsunamis off the US coast

    Russia is deploying a nuclear torpedo to the Arctic which has the power to leave vast areas of coastline uninhabitable.