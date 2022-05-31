Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping a NATO defense minister

A longtime Russian lawmaker is suggesting his country kidnap a NATO defense minister in Ukraine and then interrogate them in Moscow to find out more about the "orders" the alliance is giving Kyiv in the war.

Oleg Morozov, a member of the leading United Russia party, proposed the idea late Monday while appearing on state television, according to Reuters.

"You know, perhaps it is a fantastical plot that I have brewing... that in the near future, at some stage, a war minister of some NATO country will go by train to Kyiv to talk with [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy," Morozov reportedly said. "But he would not get there. And would wake up somewhere in Moscow."

"You mean we abduct them?" the host of the program then asked.

Oleg Morozov, left, speaks to lawmakers while holding a copy of the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) before the first reading vote on the treaty in Russia's State Duma, in Moscow, in December 2010. DMITRY KOSTYUKOV/AFP via Getty Images

UKRAINE WAR CRIMES TRIAL: RUSSIAN SOLDIERS LEARN THEIR PUNISHMENTS

"Yes. And then we would sort out who gave which order for what, who is responsible for what exactly," Morozov replied, according to Reuters. "It is not such a mythical picture... There are new rules in the world now. Let all those war ministers gathering in Kyiv think a little about what it would be like to wake up in Moscow."

Morozov, who has been in Russian parliament since 1993, made the remarks following recent train rips to Kyiv by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

He also claimed the supply of Western weaponry that is flowing into Ukraine poses a direct threat to Russia, Reuters reports.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began on Feb. 24 and has now lasted 97 days.