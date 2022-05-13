Russian lawmaker warns Poland is next in line for 'denazification after Ukraine'

A Russian lawmaker is warning Friday that recent comments from Poland’s leaders are encouraging Moscow to "put it in first place in the queue for denazification after Ukraine."

Russian State Duma Deputy Oleg Morozov, using language Russia has sought to justify its bloody invasion of Ukraine, made the remark on his Telegram page, according to Russian state media.

"By its statements about Russia as a 'cancer tumor' and about the 'indemnity' that we must pay to Ukraine, Poland encourages us to put it in first place in the queue for denazification after Ukraine," Morozov reportedly wrote.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki wrote a column for the Telegraph criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin and the propaganda he is spreading about the war in Ukraine.

"Putin’s ‘Russkiy Mir’ ideology is the equivalent of 20th-century communism and Nazism. It is an ideology through which Russia justifies invented rights and privileges for its country," Morawiecki said. "In the name of this ideology Mariupol and dozens of Ukrainian cities were razed as it sent Russian soldiers to war, convinced them of their superiority, and encouraged them to commit inhuman war crimes – the murder, rape and torture of innocent civilians."

Oleg Morozov, left, speaks to lawmakers while holding a copy of the new Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (START) before the first reading vote on the treaty in Russia's State Duma, in Moscow, in December 2010.

"We cannot be under any illusions. This is not insanity but a deliberate strategy that has already opened the gates to genocide. ‘Russkiy Mir’ is a cancer which is consuming not only the majority of Russian society, but also poses a deadly threat to the whole of Europe," he added. "Therefore it is not enough to support Ukraine in its military struggle with Russia. We must root out this monstrous new ideology entirely."

In recent comments published by the Russian Pravda website, Polish President Andrzej Duda said "we deeply believe that the international community... will force Russia to pay an indemnity simply to restore what was destroyed in Ukraine."

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has lasted 79 days.