Russian lawmakers promise Putin to opt for Lada, Volga and Moskvitch cars

The State Duma of Russia has reported that they support the decision of Vladimir Putin on the use of domestic cars by officials.

Source: Press service of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, referring to the statement of Vyacheslav Volodin, the head of the State Duma

Details: During the discussion, Putin's decision was "supported by all lawmakers". Volodin claims that they agreed to opt for domestically produced cars such as Moskvitch, Lada, and Aurus. In addition, according to Volodin, the release of the Volga car will soon begin, and the State Duma members plan to demand it.

He claims only domestic cars will be used from September on.

Previously:

On Thursday, Putin called for Russian legislation to be adjusted so that government agencies and officials could use only domestic cars.

Background:

Putin himself, according to the investigation of the team of Alexei Navalny, has a luxurious palace near Gelendzhik. A number of media outlets wrote about the secret assets of the President of the Russian Federation.

