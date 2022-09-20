Russian lawmakers toughen punishment for soldiers

·1 min read

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia's Kremlin-controlled lower house of parliament on Tuesday approved legislation that toughens punishment for soldiers breaching their duties, in an apparent effort to boost discipline in the ranks amid the fighting in Ukraine.

The set of amendments to Russia's Criminal Code that was quickly endorsed by the State Duma introduces severe punishments for failure to follow orders, desertion or surrendering to the enemy. The bill now needs to receive the upper house's approval and then be signed by President Vladimir Putin to become law — steps that are considered to be formalities.

Under the new legislation, deserting a military unit during a period of mobilization or martial law would be punishable by up to 10 years in prison, compared with five years under the current law.

Those who voluntarily surrender to the enemy will also face a prison term of up to 10 years, and those convicted of looting could be handed a 15-year term.

Another amendment introduces a prison sentence of up to 10 years for those who refuse to go to combat or follow an officer's order.

The passage of the new legislation follows media reports alleging that some Russian soldiers in Ukraine have refused to go into combat and tried to resign from service.

Unlike Ukraine, which conducted a broad mobilization with the goal of reaching an active military of 1 million fighters, Russia has continued to rely on a limited contingent of volunteers.

Some nationalist politicians have called for a mobilization to beef up the ranks, but the Kremlin so far has ruled it out.

Recommended Stories

  • GAVI financing to allow for immediate funds for next pandemic

    Global vaccine alliance GAVI has set up financial instruments that will allow the group to immediately access pledged donor funding if it needs to buy vaccines for future pandemics, Chief Executive Seth Berkley told Reuters. Berkley said that in 2020 and 2021, GAVI was limited in its ability to buy COVID-19 vaccines because even though donors had committed $2.4 billion, the vaccine alliance only had $400 million in cash on hand. "The idea would be to have enough to jumpstart it," Berkley said.

  • Two men shot at busy DeKalb County intersection, police say

    DeKalb County police say two men were shot at an intersection, leading traffic to stall in the area of Wesley Chapel Road and Rainbow Drive, police said.

  • Kickoff time and TV details confirmed for Penn State vs. Northwestern

    Penn State fans are going to get a few extra hours of tailgate time before the Northwestern game.

  • China reports 990 new COVID cases for Sept 18 vs 1,189 a day earlier

    China reported 990 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 18, of which 147 were symptomatic and 843 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday. As of Sept. 18, mainland China had confirmed 248,326 cases with symptoms. China's capital Beijing reported no local symptomatic cases and asymptomatic cases, the same as a day before, according to local government data.

  • Queen Elizabeth II mourned by Britain and world at funeral

    The United Kingdom and the world bade farewell to Queen Elizabeth II on Monday with a state funeral that drew presidents and kings, princes and prime ministers — and crowds in the streets of London and at Windsor Castle — to honor a monarch whose 70-year reign defined an age. In a country known for pomp and pageantry, the first state funeral since Winston Churchill’s was filled with spectacle: Before the service, a bell tolled 96 times — once a minute for each year of Elizabeth's life. Then, 142 Royal Navy sailors used ropes to draw the gun carriage carrying her flag-draped coffin to Westminster Abbey, where pallbearers carried it inside and about 2,000 people ranging from world leaders to health care workers gathered to mourn.

  • In the Forest of Death at Izyum (Photo story, GRAPHIC)

    NV correspondent Askold Krushelnycky on Sept. 16 visited the site of a mass burial found in a forested area near the town of Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, which was liberated from Russian occupation on Sept. 10. The site has hundreds of fresh graves, and, on opening them, Ukrainian police uncovered evidence of horrific crimes against civilians occurring over the period of over six months while the Russian army was in control of the area. Photos and text by Askold Krushelnycky.

  • China to Extend CBDC Trial to Most Populous Province, Guangdong, Three Others: Report

    The central bank will extend the trial of its e-CNY digital currency to Jiangsu, Hebei and Sichuan as well, the South China Morning Post said.

  • China takes advantage as Putin slashes energy prices – live updates

    End petrol and diesel car sales by 2035, urges International Energy Agency German and Italian industry will struggle to recover from loss of Russian gas, warns Barclays FTSE 100 slips 0.2pc Matthew Lynn: The Porsche IPO will be another humiliation for Germany Inc. Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Stock markets face volatility ahead of Fed meeting to raise interest rates

    The Federal Reserve has twp-day meeting starting Tuesday and economists are preparing for another interest rate hike to come out of it. Saira Malik, chief investment officer of Nuveen, joins CBS News at the closing bell to discuss what is driving the market.

  • Cheney says GOP leaders are treating Trump like a ‘king’ by defending him in Mar-a-Lago probe

    Rep. Liz Cheney launched a blistering attack on Donald Trump and his allies, accusing GOP leaders of treating the former president like a “king.”

  • Swiss Imports of Russian Gold Rise to Most Since April 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Switzerland’s imports of Russian gold surged to the highest in more than two years, a sign that more old bullion from the country may be being remelted to make it easier to sell.Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Running Out of OptionsGrand Theft Auto

  • Aeroflot says it ordered more than 300 'fully Russified' airliners. Take a look at the Irkut MC-21 jet the airline says will be its new flagship.

    Russia's MC-21, which is in production, is said to be getting a homegrown engine to replace the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G that formerly powered the jet.

  • Top U.S. general urges vigilance as Russia weighs Ukraine setbacks

    A MILITARY BASE IN POLAND (Reuters) -The top U.S. general cautioned on Sunday it remained unclear how Russia might react to the latest battlefield setbacks in Ukraine and called for increased vigilance among U.S. troops as he visited a base in Poland aiding Ukraine's war effort. The remarks by U.S. Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were a reminder of the risks of the conflict intensifying as the United States and its NATO allies aid Ukraine from a distance and Kyiv wages a so-far successful counter-offensive against Russian forces.

  • UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

    Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine. In speeches and remarks leading up to the start of the leaders' meeting Tuesday, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres cited the “immense” task not only of saving the planet, “which is literally on fire,” but of dealing with the persisting COVID-19 pandemic. Guterres will deliver his “state of the world” speech at Tuesday’s opening of the annual high-level global gathering.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine cross the Oskil river and took its left bank under control StratCom

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 18 SEPTEMBER 2022, 18:22 Since Saturday, the Ukrainian crossed the Oskil river in the Kharkiv region and now control not only the right but also the left bank of the river.

  • Will And Kate Want Harry And Meghan To "Acknowledge The Pain They've Caused" To Fix The Royal Rift

    A royal insider says Prince William and Kate Middleton need Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to "acknowledge the pain they've caused" to fix royal rift.

  • 50 Cent Celebrates Ownership After Departing From STARZ — 'Official Day Of Really Owning My Content'

    It’s no secret that ownership is the ultimate goal for creators.

  • Russian mercenaries want felons to go fight Putin's war in Ukraine, but many are refusing, US official says

    The shadowy Wagner Group has been trying to recruit Russian prisoners to fight in Ukraine for months now, according to Western intelligence.

  • Biden to Release 10 Million Oil Barrels Ahead of EU-Russian Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- The Department of Energy will offer additional US reserve crude for sale ahead of plans by the European Union to ban most Russian oil in December. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesGrand Theft Auto VI Leak Is a Shock to Video Game Studio RockstarFrustrated and Snubbed, Putin Is Runn

  • Chicago Police attempt to close roads to prevent third night of gridlock

    Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago police say this is not punishment for celebrating in the streets, but to make sure people do it safely.