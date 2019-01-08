Russian lawyer in Trump Tower meeting charged with obstruction in unrelated case

WASHINGTON – The Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign was charged with obstruction in an unrelated money laundering investigation, federal prosecutors alleged Tuesday.

The case against Nataylya Veselnitskaya, who participated in the 2016 Trump Tower meeting with Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign manager Paul Manafort and others, was brought by federal prosecutors in New York–not Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller who is leading the inquiry into Russia's interference in the 2016 election.

