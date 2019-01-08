Russian lawyer in Trump Tower meeting has ties to Kremlin

Natalia Veselnitskay met with Donald Trump Jnr, Jared Kushner and other members of the 2016 campaign team - Kommersant

The Russian lawyer who attended the infamous Trump Tower meeting during the 2016 US election campaign has been charged with obstruction of justice over an unrelated case.

Natalia Veselnitskaya, 43, was among a group of Russians who met with top Trump campaign figures in June 2016 after an intermediary suggested they had incriminating information on Hillary Clinton.

The meeting is being scrutinised by Robert Mueller, the special counsel investigating whether Mr Trump’s campaign team conspired with Russians to influence the 2016 election.

On Tuesday, Ms Veselnitskaya was accused in a court filing of secretly working with Russian government figures over a statement which misled the US courts in a money laundering case.

The indictment claims that Ms Veselnitskaya, representing a firm court up in the scandal, did “corruptly influence, obstruct and impede” the process of justice through her statements.

The case in question is unrelated to the Trump Tower meeting. Ms Veselnitskaya’s actions which triggered the charge took place in 2014 and 2015 - well before the gathering.

However the alleged ties between Ms Veselnitskaya and Russian prosecutors revealed in the indictment are one the clearest indications yet that she had deep links with that country’s government.

It raises questions about who Ms Veselnitskaya was representing when she attended the meeting.

The development comes with the Mueller probe, which has been investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election for more than 18 months, continuing to hang over Mr Trump’s presidency.

The Trump Tower meeting, as it has come to be known, is one of the most discussed and speculated on events which have fallen under the suspicion of investigators.

It saw Donald Trump Jr, the then-candidate Trump's son, Jared Kushner, his son-in-law, and Paul Manafort, then Trump campaign manager, meet with a group of figures with links to Russia.

The meeting took place in Trump Tower, Mr Trump’s skyscraper in New York, the summer before the November 2016 election.

At the time Mr Trump was preparing his campaign battle against Ms Clinton, soon to be confirmed as the Democratic presidential nominee.

The meeting had been setup after Rob Goldstone, a British publicist for the pop-star son of a Russian oligarch, had emailed Mr Trump Jr offering “information that would incriminate Hillary".

Mr Trump Jr responded “if it’s what you say I love it”. Ms Veselnitskaya attended the meeting, as did Mr Goldstone and other Russian lobbyists. What they discussed behind closed doors remains a point of intense interest and speculation.

Ms Veselnitskaya has previously stated she was acting in a private capacity during the meeting and not as a Russian government representative.

In the indictment revealed on Tuesday, Ms Veselnitskaya’s involvement in a separate incident – her work defending a company caught up in a money laundering scandal – was outlined in detail.

She was advising Prevezon Holdings Ltd, an investment firm accused of using New York real estate to launder a portion of the profits from an elaborate $200 million Russian tax fraud scheme.

During the court battle, Ms Veselnitskaya cited a response the Russian government had given to the US government’s request for legal assistance in the case which pointed the finger of blame at others.

However, Ms Veselnitskaya actually secretly helped draft the response with a Russian prosecutor, according to the indictment, which claims she sent emails making changes to the statement.

Ms Veselnitskaya has been accused of making misleading statements about her involvement in the response to the US courts during the case. Ms Veselnitskaya’s response to the charge is not yet known.