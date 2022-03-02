Russian leader's stability questioned

Mar. 2—Former CIA agent Jim Olson knew of Russian President Vladimir Putin long before he was named leader of the country which, last week, invaded neighboring Ukraine.

Olson said a combination of Putin's demeanor, his plan of attack and how Ukraine and the world have responded has created a situation that will challenge Putin.

"He is psychologically incapable of backing down. Once he commits he is going in all the way," Olson said about Putin's mindset.

Ukraine has put up an annoying resistance to Russia's invasion.

"He seriously, grossly underestimated the resistance of the courageous Ukranian people," Olson said.

Olson speculated the more of a fight Ukraine puts up and slows down Russian advancement, the more it will trouble Putin who was a Russian intelligence officer.

"I don't see Putin will survive this adventure. I think he will fail. He is incapable of living with humiliation. He's power hungry," he said.

Olson did not see the United States getting involved using the military.

Olson said Putin shows psychological signs of mental instability. He said he is a potential candidate for suicide.

Much of the world has rallied around Ukraine as countries have sent supplies and weapons. Switzerland, which has a lengthy history of being neutral, agreed to financial sanctions put on Russia after the invasion.

"Europeans are a little bit ahead of us," Olson said about support in comparison to the U.S. "But we are getting on track now. I'd like to see a total embargo on Russian oil and gas. We can strangle him," Olson said. "We should have clamped the sanctions down a long time ago."