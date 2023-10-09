Russian logistics in southern Ukraine hampered by adverse weather, Ukrainian defense official says

Russian logistics on the Tavria section of the front in south Ukraine are being hampered by adverse weather, Oleksandr Shtupun, spokesman for the joint press center of the Tavria Defense Forces, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Oct. 9.

The Russian aviation and artillery activity has been decreasing for the second day in a row. The enemy conducted eight air strikes and fired 455 times over the last day, but the aggressor continued assault operations on the Avdiyivka and Maryinka sections of the front, where they conducted about 15 unsuccessful attacks in the vicinity of Avdiyivka, Novomykhailivka, and Maryinka.

"A total of 18 combat engagements with the enemy were registered on the Tavria axis over the last day," Shtupun told Radio Liberty.

“We continue our offensive on the Melitopol section of the front,” he said. “We’re having more successes west of Verbove. The activity in our sector has somewhat decreased. We attribute this to the weather and the fact that the enemy is partially regrouping.”

The Russian army is now focused on Avdiyivka and Maryinka, continuing to assault there, Shtupun said.

"The adversary needs to bring up reserves, they need to bring up ammunition. It's been raining a bit, so logistics are difficult," he said.

The enemy will not relax and will continue its assults in some areas, distracting the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the counter-offensive, he added.

Ukrainian counteroffensive — The latest

The current phase of Ukraine’s counter-offensive is continuing, with the main thrust in the southeast, where Ukrainian forces are gradually advancing through minefields and under Russian airstrikes.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi, responding earlier to criticism of the “slow pace” of the counter-offensive, told U.S. officials that Ukrainian forces were on the verge of a breakthrough in the south, U.S. newspaper the Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 24, citing an unnamed U.S. official.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry confirmed the liberation of the village of Robotyne in Zaporizhzhya Oblast by the Ukrainian military on Aug. 28. Ukrainian forces have since been advancing further towards the Novodanylivka-Verbove area in southern Ukraine.

Now Ukrainian forces are moving further towards Novoprokopivka, Ocheretuvate, and have had success near Verbove.

Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavria operational group in the southern part of the country, confirmed on Sept. 2 that Ukrainian forces had breached the first Russian defense line in Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

Ukrainian forces have also liberated part of the village of Opytne south of the front-line town of Avdiyivka in Donetsk Oblast, now former Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Sept. 11.

Ukrainian forces liberated Klishchiyivka near Bakhmut on Sept. 17.

A major breakthrough in the counter-offensive would begin if Ukrainian forces were to liberate Tokmak in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Tarnavskyi has said.

