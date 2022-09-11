Russian long-range bombers hit Ukraine with X-22 missiles

VALENTYNA ROMANENKO — SUNDAY, 11 SEPTEMBER, 2022, 12:11

The Russians have launched a long-range missile attack on Ukraine on Sunday, 11 September, with details being confirmed.

Source: Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force during of the national 24/7 joint newscast

Quote from Ihnat: "Russian aircraft have been active: Tu-22 M3 long-range bombers, which first struck from the north of the country, apparently with X-22 missiles, then flew to the area of ​​the occupied peninsula and reportedly attacked the southern regions of our country from the area of ​​Cape Tarkhankut.

There is some information that there were explosions, but this needs confirmation, because it was literally minutes ago.

We remind everyone once again that the threat [of missile strikes - ed.] has not gone away. The fact that our soldiers are liberating the land is good news, but it is far from victory. The enemy will keep on terrorising us with missile attacks.

Unfortunately, we do not yet have the means to get our hands on these aircraft [long-range Russian bombers - ed.], but I am convinced that we will. And then we will breathe a little easier."

Details: An air-raid siren sounded throughout Ukraine around noon on Sunday, 11 September.

